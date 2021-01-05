CSUSB professor and founder of LEAD projects honored by Campus Compact

Local Advertisement

Enrique Murillo Jr., a Cal State San Bernardino professor of education, and founder and executive director of LEAD (Latino Education and Advocacy Days), has been named winner of the Thomas Ehrlich Civically Engaged Faculty Award by the nonprofit higher education organization, Campus Compact.

The Thomas Ehrlich Civically Engaged Faculty Award is presented as part of Campus Compact’s Impact Awards, which recognize the outstanding work of individuals and institutions in pursuit of the public purposes of higher education.

Murillo, who joined CSUSB’s College of Education in 1999, was “recognized for his ‘Netroots’ approach to scholarship that combines awareness-raising, education, promotion, advocacy, activism, analysis, discussion, critique, and dissemination to advance understanding of educational issues that impact Latinx populations,” according to the Campus Compact news release.

“We believe that Dr. Murillo exemplifies the same ‘sí, se puede’ (yes, we can) attitude, which is a personal and organizational spirit that promotes confidence, courage, hard work, and the belief that we can do the impossible,” said Ana I. Gonzalez, president of the Chicano Latino Caucus of San Bernardino County. “Enrique has integrity, recognizes and respects the inherent worth of all people. He is generous, kind, innovative, and gives freely of his time and resources to serve our communities in the Inland Empire. He keeps our focus on educational equity and achievement, including attending college and beyond.”

Murillo said he was deeply touched and grateful to be named a recipient of the award.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive such a prestigious award named for Thomas Ehrlich,” said Murillo. “His leadership and pioneering spirit with respect to civic engagement and learning, wisdom in practice, and building democratic culture is legendary.”

Chinaka S. DomNwachukwu, dean of the College of Education, said “Dr. Murillo represents the best of what the CSUSB College of Education has to offer. He continuously makes us proud.”

CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales praised Murillo for his hard work.

“This is a well-deserved recognition for Enrique, who is one of our most dedicated faculty members in helping our students succeed, and in working with our local communities,” said CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales. “Enrique’s work has inspired many, especially in the Latino community on the importance of education and its vital role in society.”

Murillo becomes only the third faculty member from the 23-campus California State University system to receive the Thomas Ehrlich Civically Engaged Faculty Award, said Diane Podolske, director of the CSUSB Office of Community Engagement, who called it the “top faculty recognition for a community engagement member, as it recognizes a sustained commitment and impact on students, the institution and the community.”

The previous CSU honorees are Seth Pollack from Cal State Monterey Bay in 2005 and Rick Eberst from CSUSB in 2004. Podolske said Eberst was the founding director of the CSUSB Office of Community Engagement.

Murillo, who serves as the director of the college’s Doctorate in Educational Leadership program, is the founding editor-in-chief of the Journal of Latinos and Education and the Handbook of Latinos and Education. He is founder of the National Latino Education Network and currently serves as president of the Southern California Consortium of Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

The Thomas Ehrlich Civically Engaged Faculty Award recognizes one senior faculty member (post-tenure or middle-to-late career if not in a tenure line) each year. The award — previously known as the Thomas Ehrlich Faculty Award for Service-Learning — is named in honor of Thomas Ehrlich, former chair of the Campus Compact board of directors and president emeritus of Indiana University.

In addition, the following faculty have been named Ehrlich Award finalists: Cheryl Grills, professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University, and Eric Galm, associate professor of music at Trinity College.

The awards are presented in partnership with Brown University’s Swearer Center. Recipients are selected on the basis of their collaboration with communities, institutional impact, and high-quality academic work.

All award winners will be recognized at a virtual awards celebration in the spring of 2021.

Campus Compact is a national coalition of 1,000+ colleges and universities committed to the public purposes of higher education. As the only national higher education association dedicated solely to campus-based civic engagement, Campus Compact enables campuses to develop students’ citizenship skills and forge effective community partnerships. Their resources support administrators, faculty, staff, and students as they pursue community-based teaching, scholarship, and action in the service of public good.

