Inside San Bernardino’s National Orange Show Sports Center Horse Racing Experience

The National Orange Show Sports Center offers one of San Bernardino’s more distinct weekend experiences: live simulcast horse racing, affordable admission, a full bar, shareable food and the kind of familiar crowd that makes the venue feel both entertaining and community-driven.

IECN visited the sports center on May 22 to see what a casual afternoon could look like with $25 cash. The result was a low-cost outing built around horse racing, drinks and the energy of a longtime entertainment space that continues to draw regulars and first-time visitors.

Located at 930 South Arrowhead Ave., Gate 10, the National Orange Show Sports Center is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $5, cash only, and guests can enter free after 5 p.m.

After paying admission, IECN headed to the betting window and placed an $8 wager on Belmont at the Big A before stopping at the bar, where a Coors Light and Modelo were each $5. Mixed drinks are also available, with top-shelf liquor priced at $8.

The $30 Long Shot Sampler Platter, prepared by Five Star Gourmet Chef, includes wings, jalapeño poppers, onion rings, taquitos and cheese fries, offering guests a shareable food option at the National Orange Show Sports Center.



The visit also included the Long Shot Sampler Platter, prepared by Five Star Gourmet’s Chef Bernardino. The $30 platter (which was comped) includes six wings, jalapeño poppers, onion rings, taquitos and cheese fries, making it large enough to share with a small group. The chicken and potato taquitos stood out during IECN’s visit, and the platter helped make the afternoon feel less like a quick stop and more like a full weekend hangout.

Alan Conrad, National Orange Show director of production, said the sports center sees some of its strongest energy during major racing events. The Kentucky Derby brought more than 400 people to the venue, while the Preakness drew roughly 200 to 225 guests, he said. Attendance tends to grow when Triple Crown stakes are on the line, especially when a Kentucky Derby winner continues into the next race.

Conrad said the atmosphere is part of what makes the Sports Center stand out, especially during major race days when guests lean into the tradition and excitement of horse racing.

“It’s a pretty cool little experience,” Conrad said, noting that some guests wore Kentucky Derby hats and dressed for the occasion during the venue’s Derby event.

The sports center is expected to draw another strong crowd for the Belmont Stakes on June 6, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown series, while Del Mar’s 2026 season begins July 17 and runs through Sept. 7, with a second meet scheduled Nov. 6-29.

The National Orange Show Sports Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until the last race, with food and bar service beginning at 11 a.m. On Sundays, it opens at 11 a.m. until the last race. Guests should check Facebook and Instagram for schedule changes.