Unofficial election results June 5th, 2018

Those candidates with 50% plus 1 of the votes secured their seat and will not need to run in the general election in November. The top 2 vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, will face off in the general election. Please note: Results as of Wednesday morning.

Municipal Elections and Measures

City of San Bernardino

Mayor:

Carey Davis 20%

John Valdivia 36.46%

City Council Ward 1:

Gil Botello 34.8%

Ted Sanchez 34.31%

City Council Ward 2:

Sandra Ibarra 30.52%

Cecilia Miranda-Dolan 39.74%

City Council Ward 4:

Fred Shorett 51.15%

City of Rialto

Measure M:

Yes 58.08%

County

County Superintendent of Schools:

Ted Alejandre 100%

Board of Supervisors District 2:

Janice Rutherford 52.55%

Board of Supervisors District 4:

Curt Hagman 53.05%

Assessor/Recorder:

Bob Dutton 100%

Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector:

Ensen Mason 51.26%

District Attorney:

Jason Anderson 52.98%

Sheriff/Coroner/Public Adminstrator:

John McMahon 100%

State

Governor:

John Cox (R) 34.38%

Gavin Newsom (D) 19.99%

Lieutenant Governor:

Cole Harris (R) 25.22%

Ed Hernandez (D) 22.15%

Secretary of State:

Alex Padilla (D) 39.16%

Mark Meuser (R) 43.29%

Controller:

Konstantinos Roditis (R) 47.8%

Betty Yee (D) 47.55%

Treasurer:

Greg Conlon (R) 28.49%

Fiona Ma (D) 33.67%

Attorney General:

Steven Bailey (R) 32.76%

Xavier Becerra (D) 35.68%

Insurance Commissioner:

Steve Poizner (NPP) 49.72%

Ricardo Lara (D) 35.51%

US Senator:

Dianne Feinstein (D) 32.9%

Paul Taylor (R) 7.82%

US Representative Dist. 8:

Paul Cook (R) 42.51%

Tim Donnelly (R) 23.03%

US Representative Dist. 31:

Pete Aguilar (D) 45.79%

Sean Flynn (R) 45.93%

State Senator District 20:

Connie Leyva (D) 44.80%

Matthew Munson (R) 37.21%

State Assembly Dist. 40:

James Ramos 40.23%

Henry Nickel 46.58%

State Assembly Dist. 47:

Eloise Reyes 100%

Superintendent of Public Instruction:

Tony Thurmond 24.39%

Marshall Tuck 44.05%