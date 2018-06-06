Unofficial election results June 5th, 2018

Those candidates with 50% plus 1 of the votes secured their seat and will not need to run in the general election in November. The top 2 vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, will face off in the general election. Please note: Results as of Wednesday morning.
Municipal Elections and Measures
City of San Bernardino
Mayor:
Carey Davis 20%
John Valdivia 36.46%
City Council Ward 1:
Gil Botello 34.8%
Ted Sanchez 34.31%
City Council Ward 2:
Sandra Ibarra 30.52%
Cecilia Miranda-Dolan 39.74%
City Council Ward 4:
Fred Shorett 51.15%
City of Rialto
Measure M:
Yes 58.08%
County
County Superintendent of Schools:
Ted Alejandre 100%
Board of Supervisors District 2:
Janice Rutherford 52.55%
Board of Supervisors District 4:
Curt Hagman 53.05%
Assessor/Recorder:
Bob Dutton 100%
Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector:
Ensen Mason 51.26%
District Attorney:
Jason Anderson 52.98%
Sheriff/Coroner/Public Adminstrator:
John McMahon 100%
State
Governor:
John Cox (R) 34.38%
Gavin Newsom (D) 19.99%
Lieutenant Governor:
Cole Harris (R) 25.22%
Ed Hernandez (D) 22.15%
Secretary of State:
Alex Padilla (D) 39.16%
Mark Meuser (R) 43.29%
Controller:
Konstantinos Roditis (R) 47.8%
Betty Yee (D) 47.55%
Treasurer:
Greg Conlon (R) 28.49%
Fiona Ma (D) 33.67%
Attorney General:
Steven Bailey (R) 32.76%
Xavier Becerra (D) 35.68%
Insurance Commissioner:
Steve Poizner (NPP) 49.72%
Ricardo Lara (D) 35.51%
US Senator:
Dianne Feinstein (D) 32.9%
Paul Taylor (R) 7.82%
US Representative Dist. 8:
Paul Cook (R) 42.51%
Tim Donnelly (R) 23.03%
US Representative Dist. 31:
Pete Aguilar (D) 45.79%
Sean Flynn (R) 45.93%
State Senator District 20:
Connie Leyva (D) 44.80%
Matthew Munson (R) 37.21%
State Assembly Dist. 40:
James Ramos 40.23%
Henry Nickel 46.58%
State Assembly Dist. 47:
Eloise Reyes 100%
Superintendent of Public Instruction:
Tony Thurmond 24.39%
Marshall Tuck 44.05%