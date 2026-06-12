Tran Remains Above 50% as Marquez, Shaughnessy and Salas Lead San Bernardino Ward Races

Incumbent Mayor Helen Tran remained above the 50% threshold in San Bernardino’s mayoral race Thursday, June 11, as the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters posted its latest unofficial results showing all county precincts reported.

The Registrar of Voters’ Summary Report No. 11 showed Tran with 13,935 votes, or 54.65%, maintaining a majority in a six-candidate race that included former Mayor John Valdivia, former Councilman Rick Avila, Ivan Garcia, Ronnika Ngalande and Amy Malone.

The results remain unofficial until certified, but Tran’s standing is significant because San Bernardino requires a runoff election when no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. If Tran’s majority holds through certification, she would avoid the Nov. 3, 2026, general election and secure a second term.

The mayoral results, with 164 of 164 precincts reported, were:

Helen Tran: 13,935 votes, 54.65%

Ivan Garcia: 2,631 votes, 10.32%

Rick P. Avila: 2,593 votes, 10.17%

Ronnika Ngalande: 2,494 votes, 9.78%

Amy Malone: 2,300 votes, 9.02%

John Valdivia: 1,544 votes, 6.06%

The updated count follows a contentious mayoral campaign centered on housing, homelessness, public safety, economic development and City Hall leadership. Tran, who is seeking a second term, has defended her administration’s record and said the mayor’s role is to advocate for funding, build regional partnerships and keep city projects moving.

“As mayor, you have to continue to advocate, go out for funding, seek funding, build relationships,” Tran said during an April candidate forum.

Across San Bernardino County, the June 11 update showed 402,373 ballots cast out of 1,234,386 registered voters, for a turnout of 32.60%. The county reported 357,533 mail ballots and 44,840 polling place ballots.

San Bernardino City Council Races

In San Bernardino’s 1st Ward, former Councilwoman Virginia Marquez remained in first place with all 22 precincts reported, though no candidate was above 50%.

The 1st Ward results were:

Virginia Marquez: 774 votes, 34.20%

Ron Alvarado: 707 votes, 31.24%

Theodore Sanchez: 564 votes, 24.92%

Omar Williams: 218 votes, 9.63%

If the standings hold and no candidate reaches the required majority, Marquez and Alvarado would advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

The 1st Ward race has focused heavily on downtown revitalization, homelessness, infrastructure, public safety, prostitution concerns and city accountability.

Marquez previously said the ward needs full-time attention and a renewed focus on downtown.

“Being a council member will be my full-time job because that’s what it’s going to take,” Marquez said during a candidate forum. “There’s a lot of healing that needs to take place during the next four years.”

Sanchez, who has represented the ward since 2019, defended his record during the campaign by pointing to public safety, housing and fiscal progress.

“We have hundreds and hundreds of affordable housing units that are built every year,” Sanchez said during the forum. “We have a 25-year low in crime. We have invested in infrastructure.”

In the 2nd Ward, Christian Shaughnessy continued to lead Benito J. Barrios and Sandra Ibarra, with all 18 precincts reported.

The 2nd Ward results were:

Christian Shaughnessy: 910 votes, 39.74%

Benito J. Barrios: 745 votes, 32.53%

Sandra Ibarra: 635 votes, 27.73%

Because no candidate was above 50%, Shaughnessy and Barrios would advance to the Nov. 3 general election if the results hold.

In the 4th Ward, challenger Joe Salas remained ahead of incumbent Fred Shorett in one of the city’s most closely watched council contests. With all 43 precincts reported, Salas led Shorett by 210 votes.

The 4th Ward results were:

Joe Salas: 2,046 votes, 38.31%

Fred Shorett: 1,836 votes, 34.38%

Jesus “Chuy” Medina: 839 votes, 15.71%

Erick Marquez: 405 votes, 7.58%

Vincent D. Laster: 214 votes, 4.01%

If the standings hold, Salas and Shorett would advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

Countywide and Regional Races

Several major countywide and regional races also continued to take shape in the June 11 update.

In the San Bernardino County sheriff/coroner/public administrator race, incumbent Shannon Dicus maintained a wide lead over Joe Silva, with all 2,065 precincts reported.

Shannon Dicus: 220,977 votes, 65.28%

Joe Silva: 117,531 votes, 34.72%

In the San Bernardino County auditor-controller/treasurer/tax collector race, Ryan Hutchison continued to lead incumbent Ensen Mason.

Ryan Hutchison: 191,072 votes, 57.10%

Ensen Mason: 143,565 votes, 42.90%

The contest drew heightened attention in recent weeks as Mason faced scrutiny over his elected office, outside business interests and public criticism of county leadership. Hutchison’s lead grew from election night as additional ballots were counted.

In the race for San Bernardino County superintendent of schools, Cali Binks remained in first place, followed by Alejandro “Alex” Vara.

Cali Binks: 128,076 votes, 38.85%

Alejandro “Alex” Vara: 103,145 votes, 31.28%

Ray Anthony Culberson: 50,154 votes, 15.21%

Ken Larson: 48,328 votes, 14.66%

In the 2nd District San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors race, Jesse Armendarez III remained well above 50%, leading Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval and Joe Alvanez.

Jesse Armendarez III: 44,332 votes, 57.40%

Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval: 19,256 votes, 24.93%

Joe Alvanez: 13,650 votes, 17.67%

In the 4th District Board of Supervisors race, incumbent Curt Hagman led Christina Gagnier.

Curt Hagman: 40,252 votes, 54.84%

Christina Gagnier: 33,143 votes, 45.16%

In the 45th Assembly District race, Assemblymember James C. Ramos continued to lead Republican Greg Abdouch.

James C. Ramos: 44,106 votes, 65.62%

Greg Abdouch: 23,110 votes, 34.38%

All results remained unofficial Thursday. The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters said its next update is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, by 4 p.m.