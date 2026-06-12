Redlands Community Hospital Opens Dangermond Center for Radiation Therapy to Expand Advanced Cancer Care

Last week, Redlands Community Hospital (RCH) celebrated the grand opening of its new Jack and Laura Dangermond Center for Radiation Therapy to improve cancer care in the region.

The new 7,364-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will provide patients with access to some of the latest innovations and technologies in cancer radiation treatments in a larger space and is the newest addition to the Center for Cancer Care at RCH.

“The opening of the new Jack and Laura Dangermond Center for Radiation Therapy marks a historic milestone for Redlands Community Hospital and the future of cancer care in our region,” said RCH CEO and President, Adam Thunell. “Cancer treatment can be demanding and we’re proud to offer high-quality, compassionate services that are close to home when our patients and their caregivers need it the most.”

Redlands Community Hospital officials, donors and community leaders gather for the ribbon cutting of the Jack and Laura Dangermond Center for Radiation Therapy, marking a milestone for regional cancer care.

Guests tour the new Jack and Laura Dangermond Center for Radiation Therapy, where Redlands Community Hospital will provide patients access to expanded radiation oncology services and advanced treatment technology.

The new 7,364-square-foot Jack and Laura Dangermond Center for Radiation Therapy stands across from Redlands Community Hospital as the latest expansion of its Center for Cancer Care.

To provide patients with access to some of the latest innovations and technologies in cancer radiation treatments, RCH built the new Jack and Laura Dangermond Center for Radiation Therapy directly across the street from the main hospital, located at 247 Terracina Blvd. The new facility will house a new innovative Linear Accelerator machine, along with a dedicated space for a new PET/CT scanner.

“As demand for cancer care in the region grows, we are grateful to our generous donors for their gifts that helped us build this facility that will make an impact in Redlands and all of our surrounding communities for generations to come,” said RCH Foundation President Bengt Gustavsson.

The new Jack and Laura Dangermond Center for Radiation Therapy has been funded through philanthropic donations from ESRI, the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, Stater Bros. Charities and Inland Women Fighting Cancer through the Believe Walk, and many loyal individual donors.

To learn more about Redlands Community Hospital, tap here.