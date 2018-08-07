GC August 9, 2018

Local Advertisement

Exhibits:

Now – Sunday, November 4 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents 4 Threads: New Work, an exploration of the contemporary Chicano experience. This exhibit features the work of Jaime Chavez, Gerardo Monterrubio, Jaime Munoz, and Jaime “GERMS” Zacarias. These talented and acclaimed artists share the exuberance, richness, and pathos of their complex cultural identity. Each brings their own perspective and personal exploration of their community: Jaime Munoz, Mesoamerican imagery; Jaime Chavez, Cholo styles of the 70’s and 80’s; Jaime Zacarias, cleverly stylized Lucha Squids; and Gerardo Monterrubio, clay vessels that combine the elements of Mexican mural painting with his artist beginnings as a graffiti artist. RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn. Ave. For information call (909) 664-7111 or visit riversideartmuseum.org.

Now – December 11 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology Dept. presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at (909) 537-5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Save the Date:

Local Advertisement

Friday, August 10 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Polynesian Dancers at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event celebrates the culture and traditional dances of the Polynesian islands with a group that has performed in 31 states and has had 10 international tours plus numerous performers on screen and at Disney events. All concerts are first-come, first-served seating. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Saturday, August 11 – Habitat for Humanity, San Bernardino, Inc presents Take Me Out to the Game: IE 66ers Baseball Fundraiser at 6:05 p.m. at San Manuel Stadium, 280 South E Street. It is a fun way to support Habitat San Bernardino and the IE 66ers. Habitat will receive 50% of tickets sold by Habitat. For ticket information call (909) 478-1176 online at https://groupmatics.events/event/Habitatfor.

Saturday, August 11 – Pokémon Go Community Day will be held at the A.K. Smiley Library Assembly Room, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This free event is open to all ages. Participants are welcome to the free Wi-Fi and charging stations are available throughout the library for smartphones and other devices. No registration needed.

Sunday, August 12 – the City of Yucaipa presents Yucaipa Summer Concert Series: Smith Band, Country at the Yucaipa Community Park Amphitheater, 34900 Oak Glen Road from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event features food and merchandise vendors, kids activities and live music. For information call (909) 790-7460.

Tuesday, August 14 – the San Bernardino Police Department will hold a Business and Community Organization Meeting at 10:00 a.m. at the Arrowhead Event Center, 180 S. Arrowhead. This event is event is hosted by Captain Lawhead. For information call (909) 384-5742.

Tuesday, August 14 – the Colton Woman’s Club will hold its Annual Membership Drive Picnic at the Colton Woman’s Clubhouse, 495 N. 7th Street starting at 12:30 p.m. Cost for this circus-themed event is $10. Featured are food, games and entertainment. For information call Jill (909) 754-1727.

Tuesday, August 14 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents The Sinatra Band Starring Matt Mauser and the The Pete Jacobs Orchestra at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event features the collaboration of singer Matt Mauser and the the 16-piece band of Pete Jacobs who capture the style, phrasing and subtleties of Sinatra at the height of his career. All concerts are first-come, first-served seating. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Thursday, August 16 – Daisy’s Hope Foundation will hold a Free Spay & Neuter Mobile Clinic at 195 N. Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This event is part of the mission of this non-profit – to reduce the shelter overpopulation by providing subsidized spay and neuter services. For information call (909) 300-5652.

Friday, August 17 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents “A Fabulous Finale” featuring Fetta and the Redlands Symphony Orchestra at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free concert will feature Rufus Choi playing Rachmaninoff’s 2nd piano concerto and Beethoven’s 5th Symphony set to a fireworks finale. All concerts are first-come, first-served seating. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Friday, August 17 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents an opening reception for a photographic exhibit by Michael Hardison, “This Beautiful San Bernardino” at 6:00 p.m. in the Center’s Auditorium, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Hardison’s View is “…the City is beautiful with a rich and diverse history and with the potential to regain its vibrancy and strength. The images in this exhibition and forthcoming book, portray the artist view of San Bernardino – confirming that beauty exists here, if you slow down and look for it.” For information call (909) 888-6400.

Saturday, August 18 – the City of Rialto presents Bike Rodeo from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 198 Cactus Ave. This free event is sponsored by Healthy Rialto for children 3 to 12 years of age. All participants must be pre-registered, accompanied by a parent, and have a bike and helmet. For registration and information call (909) 820-2519 or visit the City Clerk’s office at 290 W. Rialto Ave.

Saturday, August 18 – the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street, San Bernardino presents American Girl Kickoff Tea at 2:00 p.m. Children between the ages of 8 – 12 are invited to this debut of American Girl Dolls which will soon be available for check-out. This free event is limited to the first 50 youth. Sign up at the Children’s Room by August 10th. For information call (909) 381-8235.

Saturday, August 18 – Sinfonia Mexicana Mariachi Youth Academy presents Kermes Festival Fundraiser from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch, 32335 Live Oak Canyon Road, Redlands. The free admission event features Mexican Food, Entertainment, DJ Spin Junkie, Jumpers, Games, Crafts, Raffles, and more. For information call (909) 744-2176.

Saturday, August 18 – the Scottish Society of the Inland Empire presents the Annual Apple Thistle Music Fest at the Snow-Line Orchard In Oak Glen, 39400 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This free event features a variety of entertainment including pipers, singers, and dancers. For information call Bob at (909) 425-8427.

Sunday, August 19 – Pray for my Hood & CHORDS youth Enrichment Program presents the 3rd Annual Peace Festival from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the San Bernardino High School field, 1850 North E Street. This free event will feature free food, kids activities, vendors and live performances by Sevin Duce, Illmuminate, Marcel, and 3XO.

Sunday, August 19 – the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation’s Tzu Chi Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. Distribution is first-come, first-served and attendees are urged to bring their own shopping bags. For information call (909) 447-7799.

Monday, August 20 – the Tzu Chi Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Jones Elementary School, 700 N. F Street, San Bernardino. Distribution is first-come, first-served and attendees are urged to bring their own shopping bags. For information contact the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation at (909) 447-7799 or visit www.tzuchi.us.

Thursday, August 23 – the John M. Pfau Library at California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway, presents Free Summer Movie Night: Black Panther at 8:00 p.m. in the Library Lawn Area. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. There is free parking in Lot D. To help students who face food insecurity, attendees may donate a non-perishable food item. For information contact Robie Madrigal at (909) 537-5104 or email rmadriga@csusb.edu.

Quote of the Week:

“Children need to get a high quality education, avoid violence and the criminal justice system, and gain jobs. But they deserve more. We want them to learn not only reading and math but fairness, caring, self-respect, family commitment, and civic duty.”

– Colin Powell

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloscalendar@gmail.com.

Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.