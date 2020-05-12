Local health plan donates 221,000 PPE units, supplies

Local Advertisement

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has sourced and donated more than 221,000 units of personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies to local government agencies, medical societies, associations and hospitals in Riverside and San Bernardino counties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Receiving organizations include:

• Allstar Health Providers

• Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

• Community Health Association of Inland

Southern Region

• Dignity Health

• Hemet Global Medical Center • Illumination Foundation

• Inland Empire Autism Center • Loma Linda University Health

• Martha’s Village and Kitchen

• Riverside County Medical Association

• Riverside Department of Public Health and

Emergency Operation Center

• Riverside University Health System

• SAC Health System

• San Bernardino County Department of Public Health and Emergency Operation Center • San Bernardino County Medical Society

To date, the plan has provided 53,000 disposable masks, 13,000 N95 masks, 50,000 surgical gowns, 70,000 isolation gowns, 80,000 boxes of gloves and 3,000 containers of sanitizing wipes.

Recipients have been very thankful for the supplies. “Thank you, IEHP, for providing safety and protection,” said Loma Linda University President Richard Hart. “IEHP’s gift for COVID-19 Clinical Care means critical medical supplies are present. Every time our healthcare providers don personal protective equipment—IEHP’s compassion becomes a reality. When a caregiver reaches for available hand sanitizer and gloves—IEHP’s gift makes a difference.”

IEHP’s Business Continuity and Facilities Teams have worked with receiving organizations to coordinate distributions by low-contact delivery or pick-up options.

“Supporting our community is part of our mission,” said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. “It was a necessary pivot to support our providers and community in the way that was needed. We are prepared to continue these efforts and stand with our partners as we fight COVID-19, together.”