Loma Linda patients have a Bear-y Christmas!

I would like to thank everyone who donated bears to Cadens Teddy Bears for Kids! Together, with our donation drop off locations: Star Tulip Stuffies House of Fine Stuffed Animals, Paulson Orthodontics, Rendition Tattoo, Rau Plastic Surgery, Energy Lab, Redlands Elks Lodge and the Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital Foundation Office, we were able to collect 350 bears!!

The bears were given to patients at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital during their annual “Santa Stroll” and on Christmas morning!

This brings the total over the two years of the bear drive to 710 bears! As a former patient of the hospital, I know what a difference an act of kindness like this makes!



We look forward to next year where we hope to hit a grand total of 1,000 bears!



Thank you so much!