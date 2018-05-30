Loma Linda University Surgical Hospital named top workplace by Modern Healthcare

The recognition honors the best healthcare places to work for in 2018

Loma Linda University Surgical Hospital has been named a top workplace in healthcare by Modern Healthcare, the leading source of healthcare business news, research and data.

The Surgical Hospital will be honored at the 2018 Best Places to Work Gala on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Renaissance in Dallas, TX. The recognition program, now in its 11th year, honors workplaces throughout the healthcare industry that empower employees to provide patients with the best possible care, service and products.

“What a blessing to have an incredible team of dedicated physicians, nurses, and staff who tirelessly go above and beyond for patient care,” said Kerry Henrich, JD, CEO of Loma Linda University Medical Center. “Their dedication to a workplace filled with compassion and teamwork exemplifies this top honor.”

Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey completed by a random selection of the 440 employees at Surgical Hospital.

“Our employees are at the heart of what we do,” said Jonathan Jean-Marie, MHA, FACHE, vice president and administrator of Loma Linda University Medical Center East Campus Hospital and Surgical Hospital. “This award validates our commitment not only to our patients, but our employees who continue to be a leader in patient-centered care.”

For more information on Loma Linda University Surgical Hospital, visit lluh.org/locations/loma- linda-university-surgical- hospital.