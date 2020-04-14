Much To Do About Something: Kudos To Charters

Local Advertisement

By Mildred D, Henry, Ph.D.,Professor Emeritus, CSUSB

Much print has been devoted to adverse relationships between school districts and charter schools. However, good positive partnerships that benefit thousands of children have also been formed.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District announced that “In light of Governor Newson’s order for all California residents to stay at home, … all schools will remain closed until May 1. We are glad to inform you that SBCUSD will provide grab and go meal service for children Monday through Friday during spring break, which begins March 23rd and ends April 3rd”.

Everyone was excited and a partnership was formed. The California Charter School Association, and representative Fatima Cristerna-Adams, stepped in. Steve Holguin, representative for Better 4 You Meals, was contacted. Holguin then called Dwaine Radden, CEO of the PAL Center and PAL Charter Academy (PCA) asking if PCA would be the San Bernardino hub for the distribution of food. Mr. Radden replied that “We have a moral obligation to make sure students and families in the community have food to eat”. Charter schools to the rescue.

The PAL Charter Academy’s two sites – 1691 N. Sierra Way in San Bernardino, and 2450 Blake Street in Muscoy – were mobilized by PCA Community Coordinator, Edward Brantley, along with other district schools to feed over 3,000 students per day. The third charter school site was provided by Options for Youth at 985 South E Street, Suite A.

Better 4 You Meals, who provides daily lunches at the PAL Academy, has provided well over 400,000 breakfasts and lunches throughout California since the statewide school closures began. The next time Charter Schools are criticized, please think of the void filled, and the thousands of children and families fed because of efforts of the California Charter Schools Association and local affiliates. It took the village to feed the children.