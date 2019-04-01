Non-profit distributes free books, food, childcare resources during Family Play Day

Local Advertisement

Child Care Resource Center (CCRC) brought San Bernardino parents, children, local child care providers and business owners together for a free community event, at their 6th Annual Family Play Day in San Bernardino, April 16th, 2019. Thanks to charitable sponsors, enthusiastic volunteers and a dedicated staff, CCRC was able to support the health, early education, and well-being of over 2,500 local families.

This free community event offered fun learning activities for both children and parents including a reptile exhibit, storytime, S.T.E.M (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, and information regarding child care options countywide. Parents walked away with great community resources and education on how to promote brain building and school readiness within their homes. One booth in particular, Baby Box, influenced the outlook of parenthood for expecting families.

“To receive the Baby Box and to be able to help my daughter and grandkids is such a blessing. It’s wonderful that the community comes together to serve each other.” Vernise Walker, mother of two and grandmother to 1, with another on the way. She was overwhelmed with joy with the ability to provide her pregnant daughter with a sleep care unit for her intended grandchild due in August.

Inspired by a longstanding Finnish tradition, the Baby Box program is more than just a box – it’s an innovative education tool that reinforces the importance of safe sleep practices including: always laying a baby on his/her back, making sure their sleep station is secure, and never including anything whatsoever in the sleep setting. CCRC and Baby Box partnered about a year ago, and has since distributed nearly 1,000 baby boxes across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

CCRC is committed to promoting literacy and healthy eating. Thanks to a generous donation from community partners and sponsors, over 3,000 books were given out at the event to support CCRC’s What a Difference a BOOK Makes campaign. Not only did families receive free books, but each family in attendance also received a bag of fresh fruits and vegetables. Over 5,600 pieces of fresh fruits and vegetables were handed out. In addition, because of the altruism displayed by Community Action Partnership San Bernardino County, a variety of free items including: food, personal hygiene products, diapers, and toys were distributed as well.

The year is just getting started for CCRC as they prepare for their 23nd Annual Annabelle Godwin Play Day where 10,000 Los Angeles County residents are expected to join. CCRC is committed to providing children a bright start and firmly believes that a healthy child fosters a healthy community. To learn more about CCRC and the work they do, contact 866-67-4KIDS.