City of San Bernardino Approves Project to Improve Seven Miles of City Streets

The San Bernardino City Council has approved a $6.25 million project to repair and upgrade fourteen streets across the City of San Bernardino. The total distance to be improved is approximately seven miles.

“This investment will improve our roads in each of the City’s seven wards,” said San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran. “It is the latest of a series of street improvement projects we have in the pipeline.”

Work will begin later this summer and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026.

The project will address critical roadway maintenance needs, and will include clearing, full concrete and asphalt construction, crack sealing, overlays, traffic striping, utility adjustments, and traffic controls.

The project includes the following locations:

North Mayfield Avenue from West 8th Street to 10th Street

North Western Avenue from 8th Street to Union Street

East Gilbert Street from North Waterman Avenue to Canyon Road (to the Bridge)

West 14th Street from North G Street to North E Street

East Hardt Street from South Tippecanoe Avenue to Richardson Street

East Holden Drive from the West End to the East End

North Orange Street from the 210 Freeway to Highland Avenue

North Electric Avenue from West 40th Street to 48th Street

North Varsity Avenue from West College Avenue to Universal Ave

West College Avenue from University Parkway to North Citadel Avenue

West Roosevelt Avenue, from Macy Street to University Parkway

North Macy Street from Roosevelt Avenue to West and East end of West

Washington Avenue (including Lincoln Avenue from West End to University Parkway)

West 34th Street from North Mountain View Avenue to North Sierra Way

North Mountain View Avenue from West 30th Street to Edgerton Drive

The streets were determined using factors such as pavement condition, available funding, community input (requests for services), and coordination with planned infrastructure projects.

The project will be funded with the annual Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Program (RMRA/SB1) and gas tax funds. The work will be performed by the Matich Corporation in a $4,750,750 contract approved by the City Council on June 4.

At its June 4 meeting, the City Council also approved a list of six major entry points into the City to be improved using state funds during the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

“Last year the focus was investing in our parks,” added Tran. “This year we are heavily investing in improving our streets.”