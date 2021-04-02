Obershaw family increases SBVC Student Scholarship Endowment to over $600,000

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) students will now have more scholarship support available to help them achieve their career goals, thanks to the generosity of Charles “Chuck” Obershaw (1926-2019) and his wife, Shelby Obershaw, long-time SBVC benefactors and community leaders. The Chuck Obershaw Estate recently gifted more than $370,000 to an existing Obershaw endowment at the San Bernardino Valley College Foundation, expanding it to over $600,000. Proceeds from this endowment will provide 30 $1,000 scholarships annually for students pursuing careers in automotive, business, and entrepreneurship at SBVC.

SBVC students can apply for these scholarships during the Foundation’s regular scholarship application period from October 1 to January 31 of every year. There are no citizenship requirements for students to apply for scholarship opportunities.

A proud SBVC alumnus, Chuck was a lifelong learner and advocate for higher education throughout the Inland Empire. The Obershaw family has donated generously to numerous local educational institutions, including San Bernardino City Unified School District, Cal State San Bernardino, and SBVC.

As the former owner and CEO of Chuck Obershaw Toyota in San Bernardino, Chuck was a successful businessman and investor. He often credited his success to his academic foundation as a San Bernardino Valley College student and was a firm believer in overcoming setbacks to achieve his goals. As Shelby recalled, “He was a very hard worker. He would say, ‘If things don’t go your way, or as you plan…find another way’. He believed that you’re going to succeed if you can out-work everybody around you.”

In addition to being named to the SBVC Alumni Hall of Fame, Chuck was recognized as a living legend in the community at the Assistance League of San Bernardino’s 36th annual Headdress Ball. He was president of the San Bernardino Motor Car Association, the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S. Air Force Association. He also served on the Board of Directors of the National Orange Show, the YMCA, and the Community Hospital of San Bernardino. His auto dealership received the Import Auto Dealer of Distinction award from the Sports Illustrated American International Auto Dealers Association. Chuck is survived by his wife, Shelby, their children, and the legacy he has left for future generations of students at San Bernardino Valley College.

For more information on scholarships and giving opportunities through the San Bernardino Valley College Foundation, visit www.sbvcfoundation.org.