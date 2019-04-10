Project Boon, Inland Valley Recovery to host free annual Easter event

Local Advertisement

The spring season is upon us, and that means that local non-profit Project Boon (www.projectboon.org) is once again teaming up with San Bernardino’s Inland Valley Recovery Services (www.inlandvalleyrecovery.org) to host their third annual FREE Easter event. For the third straight year, Project Boon will support the existing event, helping IVRS expand their reach to underserved communities and those in recovery, by hosting holiday meals, health services, The Easter Bunny and baskets!



In 2015, when IVRS was running their holiday events on their own, they were able to serve 300 of the San Bernardino area’s most needy individuals. With Project Boon’s assistance and resources, that number jumped to serving 500-700 residents. This year, both IVRS and Project Boon are expecting even more attendees at the Easter event, being held on April 17, 2019 from 12-4pm at the IVRS San Bernardino facility, 939 N. D St. San Bernardino, CA. In addition to serving up hot meals and a family-like environment to those who might not otherwise have them, the IVRS Easter event will provide:



• Health and resource vendors

• A clothing closet for men, women and children

• Games and crafts for kids

• Raffle prizes

• A visit from The Easter Bunny

• Easter baskets, bikes and toys



Additionally, IVRS and Project Boon have arranged for free OmniTrans passes, San Bernardino County’s Public Transit System, so that all interested attendees have a way of making it to and from the event.

Interested attendees who need OmniTrans passes can contact IVRS to arrange to receive these passes.



Committed to helping those in need, especially people who are trying to better themselves or others, Project Boon’s partnership with IVRS is its effort to make a difference in the Inland Empire community.