Redlands Community Hospital the only hospital in California named America’s 100 Best for Orthopedic Surgery for 10 years in a row by Healthgrades

Redlands Community Hospital is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery™, Prostate Surgery™ and Joint Replacement™, according to new national research by Healthgrades, the leading online consumer resource guide for information about physicians and health systems. Redlands Community Hospital is also the only hospital in California to receive the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery™ for 10 years in a row (2012-2021).

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data. From 2017 through 2019, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement Award have, on average, a 64.5 percent lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award. *

“Providing exceptional patient care and safety is a top priority at Redlands Community Hospital, and this recognition is a testament to the dedication that our physicians, nurses and staff bring to the job on a daily basis,” said Jim Holmes, Redlands Community Hospital President and CEO. “We are proud and thank our clinicians and staff for delivering the highest quality of care to our community.”

Redlands Community Hospital has received the Healthgrades 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award™ for 10 years in a row (2012-2021) and the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Prostate Surgery Award™ for a fifth consecutive year (2017-2021). This is the first year Redlands Community Hospital has received the Healthgrades 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement™.

The achievement is part of findings released today in the Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation. The new report demonstrates how clinical performance differs dramatically between hospitals nationally, regionally and at the local level, and the impact that this variation has on health outcomes.

“Now more than ever, consumers understand the importance of hospital quality and starting to become more diligent when researching where they receive care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “When selecting a hospital, consumers can feel confident in the America’s 100 Best Hosptials for Orthopedic Surgery, Joint Replacement and Prostate Surgeries for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes.”

Healthgrades also acknowledged RCH for the following clinical achievements:

Orthopedics

Healthgrades Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award™ for 10 Years in a Row (2012-2021)

Healthgrades Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

Named Top 5% in the Nation for Overall Orthopedic Services for 10 Years in a Row (2012-2021)

Named Top 5% in the Nation for Joint Replacement in 2021

Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Joint Replacement for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement for 14 Years in a Row (2008-2021)

Five-Star Recipient for Total Hip Replacement in 2021

Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for 10 Years in a Row (2012-2021)

Prostate Surgery

Recipient of the Healthgrades Prostate Surgery Excellence Award™ for 5 Years in a Row (2017-2021)

Named Top 10% in the Nation for Prostate Surgery for 5 Years in a Row (2017-2021)

Five-Star Recipient for Transurethral Prostate Resection Surgery for 5 Years in a Row (2017-2021)

To view Redlands Community Hospital’s Quality Outcomes Report, visit: www.rchoutcomes.com.

* Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2017 through 2019 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.