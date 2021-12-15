RUSD teacher Lange honored at 30 Under 30 Awards

Local Advertisement

Tyler Lange enjoys giving back to Rialto, the community he grew up in as a special education teacher at Henry Elementary School in the Rialto Unified School District. For his commitment to service and excellence, he was recently honored as a 30 Under 30 Award recipient for the 47th Assembly District.

Lange and the other honorees were treated to an outdoor ceremony at San Bernardino Valley College on Dec. 11.

Lange, 29, said he was surprised, but humbled by the award.

“It’s kind of difficult to put into words,” Lange responded. “I think it was humbling, but I would consider it a great honor.”

Local Advertisement

This year’s event marked the fifth annual ceremony under Assembly Member Eloise Gomez-Reyes. The awards were established by former Assemblywoman and Rialto Unified School District Board Member Wilmer Amina Carter as a way to honor young people doing excellent work in the area. The awards honor 30 young people under the age of 30 who live, work or serve in the cities of Rialto, Fontana, San Bernardino, Colton, Grand Terrace, Muscoy or Bloomington.

“Today’s goal is to honor the accomplishments of young people,” Gomez-Reyes stated. “I am confident that by celebrating the achievement of our future professional leaders we will encourage others to reach for the stars. The young people we are honoring tonight are the future leaders that will guide us down that path.”

Lange, who is in his fifth year teaching at Henry Elementary School, said he loves watching students grow and hearing their stories, whether they tell him about how their day is going or how they figured out how to solve a math problem.

“I just love being able to work in my community and work in my hometown,” Lange said. “That’s the best part — being able to make an impact and steer them in the right direction. I do really enjoy getting to know the kids. Every kid has a story and getting to know each kid’s story is incredible.”

Lange grew up in Rialto and attended Hughbanks Elementary School, Kolb Middle School, and Carter High School as a student in the Rialto Unified School District, graduating in 2010.

He began working in the RUSD as an Instructional Aid at Werner Elementary School in 2015. After earning his master’s degree in Education from the University of Redlands, he became a Special Education Teacher at Henry Elementary School in 2017.

Lange said he didn’t always envision himself as an educator or working in his hometown. That started to change when he was a student at Cal State San Bernardino. He worked in the admissions department as he pursued a sociology degree. He became inspired by serving others while working in education.

“That kind of helped spark that interest in education and helping my community,” Lange responded. “It’s kind of funny that I’ve ended up as an elementary school teacher in my hometown. That was not originally my plan. For me, working in the community does give me great joy. It’s a sense I never knew I would have. The profession found me, and I’m glad it did. I didn’t know that it would become a passion I would have.”