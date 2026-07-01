Metrolink Pushes Lifesaving Railroad Warning At San Bernardino Depot Before Holiday Travel

Before sunrise at the San Bernardino Depot last week, Metrolink and California Operation Lifesaver delivered an urgent safety message to commuters: know the blue-and-white emergency signs at railroad crossings before seconds matter.

The outreach, held in partnership with California Operation Lifesaver’s Emergency Notification System Sign Awareness Day initiative, highlighted the signs posted at every railroad crossing. The signs include a phone number and unique crossing identification number that help railroad dispatchers quickly locate an emergency, notify nearby train crews and, when necessary, stop rail traffic through the area.

The message comes weeks after a San Bernardino Line train struck an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks in Fontana. No injuries were reported. Officials also pointed to a widely seen 2022 incident near Pacoima, where a small plane crash-landed on railroad tracks before being struck by an approaching train. The pilot was pulled to safety before the collision.

Marty Jimenez, a California Operation Lifesaver board member and Metrolink public safety and environment manager, said many riders and drivers pass the signs without realizing they can help prevent a tragedy.

“We want to make people aware that there is a blue and white sign, an emergency notification sign at each and every grade crossing,” Jimenez said. “If they ever needed to notify the railroad or they saw something that was important to call the railroad about, they would know how to do it.”

Jimenez said the signs are especially important when a vehicle is stuck on the tracks, a crossing gate appears to be malfunctioning or someone sees another emergency near the railroad.

“The quicker they can report an emergency to the railroad, the quicker we can do something to avoid the tragedy,” she said.

The ENS phone number is staffed 24 hours a day. When callers provide the crossing identification number listed on the sign, railroad personnel can identify the location and respond more quickly.

“Once they call, they’ll be able to identify the location where they’re at because the information will be on the ENS sign, and then they can share what they’re seeing,” Jimenez said.

For the 2026 ENS Sign Awareness Day event, Metrolink and California Operation Lifesaver selected the San Bernardino Depot because of its rider activity and to reach another part of Metrolink’s service area. The San Bernardino Line has an average weekday ridership of 6,054, according to Metrolink’s Fiscal Year 2026 Q2 Fact Sheet.

Jimenez said the outreach began around 4:30 AM, when commuters were already arriving on the platform.

Tracks at the San Bernardino Depot underscore Metrolink and California Operation Lifesaver’s safety message urging the public to recognize Emergency Notification System signs before a track emergency occurs.



“Our riders were here on the platform,” she said. “They were surprised to see us in our blue and white shirts. So it does attract attention, and they know that we’re here for a purpose.”

Many riders, she said, had seen the signs before but did not know what they were for.

“They don’t always know,” Jimenez said. “Some said, ‘Oh no, I didn’t know it was there,’ or ‘I’ll start paying attention to it.’ Others said, ‘Oh, I’ll look now’ or ‘Is that what that’s for?’”

Jimenez urged drivers approaching railroad crossings to stay alert, make sure traffic has cleared and never enter the crossing unless there is enough room to get completely across.

“We don’t want anybody to stop on the track,” she said.

For pedestrians, Jimenez said the message is just as direct: railroad tracks are private property, and the only safe and legal place to cross is at a designated crossing.

“We discourage people from taking shortcuts on the tracks, being on the tracks themselves, because not everyone is aware that the trains are wider than the tracks,” she said.

The safety campaign comes as Metrolink prepares for Fourth of July holiday travel. On Friday, July 3, Metrolink will operate a weekend schedule on the Antelope Valley, Orange County, 91/Perris Valley, San Bernardino, Inland Empire-Orange County and Ventura County lines, along with Arrow service. The Riverside Line, which does not operate on weekends, will not be in service.

Metrolink’s $10 SoCal Day Pass will offer unlimited rides throughout its six-county system on the day of purchase. Up to three children 17 and younger ride free on Saturday and Sunday with a paying adult.

Jimenez said riders and residents can find additional rail safety information at metrolinktrains.com and through California Operation Lifesaver.

“If they hadn’t noticed before, notice that blue and white sign at a grade crossing,” Jimenez said. “That information can help save lives.”