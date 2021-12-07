RUSD’s Induction Program takes prestigious State Golden Bell Award!

Local Advertisement

The Rialto Unified School District’s added a prestigious honor as the District’s Induction Program earned the California School Boards Association (CSBA) Golden Bell Award, a leading educational honor in the State.

RUSD was recognized in the Professional Development and Teacher Recruitment/Retention category at the 42nd Annual Golden Bell Awards, held at the San Diego Marriott on December 2. Rialto USD was one of only a handful of school districts recognized for the award. RUSD Board of Education Vice President Edgar Montes, Board of Education Clerk, Stephanie E. Lewis, Board of Education Member, Dina Walker, RUSD Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila, Lead Strategic Agent, Dr. Darren McDuffie, Lead Innovation Agent, Education Services, Dr. Patricia Chavez also accompanied staff at the ceremony to support RUSD Teacher Induction.

Teresa Brown, who retired as the RUSD Agent of Induction and Teacher Support last school year, accepted the award on stage with RUSD VP Montes at the ceremony.



“This represents excellence in the state of California,” Brown proudly stated as she held the Golden Bell Award. “That’s what we are all about in Rialto Unified. We are about serving our students, our teachers, and our families. And we are about excellence. I’m so thrilled, proud, and humbled to receive this award.”

Local Advertisement

The awardees include RUSD Superintendent Dr. Avila and the 2020-2021 Teacher Induction Leaders: Wanda Paluba, Induction Program Specialist, LaVees Best, Induction Mentor, Raul Contreas, Induction Mentor, Charmaine Hughey-Bailey, Induction Mentor, Yolanda Jackson, Induction Mentor, Myrna Overstreet-Spear, Induction Mentor, Rhonda Kramer and Dr. Rhea McIver-Gibbs, Lead Personnel Agents.

CSBA received 112 entries across 21 categories for the Golden Bell this year. Experts from school districts and county offices of education comprised the 34-member judging panel. According to the CSBA, “The honor recognizes outstanding programs and governance practices of school boards in school districts and county offices of education throughout the state. The awards program highlights exemplary education practices that are innovative, equitable and proven to be successful, as demonstrated by their positive student outcomes”.

“Thank you, Teresa Brown and the entire Teacher Induction Team. To every teacher that has participated in this program, thank you and congratulations,” Dr. Avila stated.

The RUSD was one of six districts in San Bernardino County to earn the Golden Bell, previously earning the Golden Bell in 2018.

The District’s Induction Program provides new teachers who hold preliminary credentials with an individualized, two-year system of mentoring and support. The program’s mentors provide new teachers with mentoring support and professional development opportunities. The Induction mentor team averages one hour a week with teachers in the program and gives teachers continuous coaching and support throughout the two years. The current evolution of the program was initiated in July 2011 and has helped develop thousands of teachers in the District.

Dr. Raymond Delgado currently oversees the leadership of the Induction Program as the Lead Professional Development Agent. He has helped continue the excellence of the program.

“Our Rialto Unified Induction team has worked hard to continue to push their learning as we continue to provide an experiential and immersive system of personal development for new teachers. I am proud to say that the Induction Team continues to be more passionate than ever about their personal growth and their abilities to impact the future of education in our District,” Dr. Delgado replied. “I am truly blessed to be part of such an amazing team.”