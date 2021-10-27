SBCSS eSports Program “ups” the game for student competitors

Local Advertisement

Students at Curtis Middle School in the San Bernardino City Unified School District are leveling up their budding eSports team. The San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) delivered game consoles for their team to use.

County Superintendent Ted Alejandre expressed his pride in SBCSS eSports, saying, “I am impressed by the tremendous growth we have seen in just a couple of years. There has been an overwhelmingly positive response from students. It’s proving to be a powerful way to keep them engaged.”

The equipment will give the Curtis Middle School team the capability for up to nine players to participate in Super Smash Bros. tournaments. Previously, the team was only able to join Rocket League tournaments on their computers, which greatly limited their opportunities to compete.

The setups provided by SBCSS eSports will allow the team to grow and compete in all types of tournaments the SBCSS eSports League offers.

“I’m excited to start playing on the Switches because I’ll get to see what skills my teammates have in other games, and they will have the chance to show off,” said Andy Morales, an eighth grade student at Curtis Middle School. “Playing eSports at school inspires me to keep my grades up so I can stay on the team, and it has given me the confidence to try out for soccer in high school next year.”

SBCSS recognizes eSports can transform the lives of students. Aside from the possibility of playing at a collegiate or professional level, students can leverage their eSports experience in many science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) fields.

Students are encouraged to explore careers in computer science, streaming, video game development, animation, programming, marketing and production. Gaming also allows children of all abilities to experience the sense of belonging and accountability that comes from being part of a team sport and can engage students who may not feel as connected to traditional extracurricular offerings.

Rae’Quan West Corbett, a seventh grade student at Curtis Middle School, playing Rocket League.

“I was really surprised that eSports was available [at school].” said Rae’Quan West Corbett, a seventh-grader at Curtis Middle School. “I was excited when I heard about it during morning announcements and me and my cousin went right after school to sign up. I want to be on the team next year too!”

This is the second year SBCSS Digital Learning Services is facilitating district participation in the growing field of competitive gaming. They provide a simplified pathway for eSports adoption at San Bernardino County schools with an emphasis on ensuring the programs established are equitable and accessible for all students.

SBCSS eSports empowers districts by providing guidance and resources for administrators who are interested in starting their own programs, as well as providing ongoing support for established teams.

They also host the virtual SBCSS eSports League, which is a comprehensive, yet flexible, series of tournaments that can accommodate teams who are just starting out in addition to well-established teams.

Competition in the SBCSS eSports League is on an ongoing basis and there is no deadline to establish a team. To maximize play time, however, teachers, schools and districts are encouraged to register as early as possible to allow time to complete all necessary paperwork ahead of the tournament dates.

Students aged 13 and older are eligible to register for the SBCSS eSports League and can compete on any of the following gaming devices: Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, or on a PC or Mac computer.

If you or your student are interested in participating in scholastic eSports, contact your administrators to find out what opportunities are available at your school site or district.

For more information on SBCSS eSports, resources to help create a program at your school, to view the tournament schedule or to register for the SBCSS eSports League, please visit esports.sbcss.net.

To receive updates and information about the league, follow @eSportsSBCSS on Twitter.

