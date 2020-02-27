Thursday, February 27, 2020

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Theater, Workshops, Classes, Talks:

Now to March 8 – LifeHouse Theater, 1135 Church Street, Redlands, presents Seussical the Musical – Dr. Seuss is on the Loose! This musical features the Cat In The Hat telling the story of Horton, an elephant who not only must protect a speck of dust containing The Who’s from a world of naysayers, but also guard an abandoned egg. This family friendly story is of loyalty, friendship and community? For information on hours of performances and tickets call (909) 335-3037 or visit lifehousetheater.com

Now to March 14 – the Wignall Museum of Contemporary Art presents “Fashion Conscious” an exhibit on the social, economic and formal framework of fashion, including issues of labor, gender, power and more. Artists included in the exhibit are: Christy Roberts Berkowitz, Libby Black, Pilar Gallegos, Bean Gilsdorf, Anthony Lenore, Manny Llanura, Dr. Fahamu Pecou, the Rational Dress Society, and the Institute 4 Labor Generosity Workers & Uniforms. The Wignall is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays. For information call Roman Stollenwerk (909) 652-6490 or email roman.stollenwerk@chaffey.edu.

March 12 to 18 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum Of Art presents “Failure of the Mechanical” an exhibit featuring the work of Cal State San Bernardino graduate student Frank Perez. This exhibit fulfills the thesis requirement for graduating with a Master Of Fine Art in studio art, a three year program. “Failure Of the Mechanical” explores ideas of personal experiences and how reliance is placed on the mechanical for those experiences to be recorded and perceived and shared. The exhibit explores the notion that in the face of a broken recorder, we once again rely on language as the last effort of proof that the visceral exists. A reception will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11. General admission is free although a donation of $3 is suggested. Parking at CSUSB is $6 per vehicle. For museum hours call (909) 537-7373.

Local Advertisement

Now to May 24 – the Riverside Art Museum ( RAM) presents Sandra Rowe | Mother Wit. For nearly fifty years Sandra Rowe’s work has been impossible to categorize. Her unflinching views of relationships, race, and gender poke and prod, asking questions that are difficult to answer and which often go unspoken aloud. Rowe’s retrospective, Mother Wit explores the full range and depth of her artistic expression. RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. For information on exhibit hours and tickets visit riversideartmuseum.org or call (951) 684-7111.

March 24 to July – the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, presents Dome Talks, a speaker series that brings prominent, provocative, and quirky speakers to the region to discuss current books and topical issues. Terry Tempest Williams, naturalist and author of more than a dozen books is the featured speaker for March 24 at 7:00 p.m. She will discuss her new book Erosion: Essays Of Undoing. Terry Tempest Williams is a naturalist and author of Erosion: Essays of Undoing. Future Dome speakers are: Evan Higemann, a mechanical engineer at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA, How to Drive a Rover on Mars and Other Necessary Skills for the Space Traveler – April 16; Marilyn Berlin Snell, author of Unlikely Ally: How the Military Fights Climate Change and Protects the Environment – May 21; Ruth Kissinger, author of Slime: How Algae Created Us, and Just Might Save Us – June 25; and Larry Burns, author of Secret Inland Empire: Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure – July 16. All Dome Talks evenings open at 6:30 p.m. for a light reception. Presentation starts at 7:00 p.m. and may include book sales and signing. Tickets available online www.sbcounty.gov/museum.

Tuesdays – free Ballroom Dance Classes are offered to all ages from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highland Senior Center, 3102 Highland Ave, Patton (just inside Patton Hospital). Instructors Ricardo & Teri Tomboc teach foxtrot, waltz, rumba, tango, swing, hustle and other nightclub dances. For information call (909) 862-8104 or (909) 289-0044.

4th Thursday of the Month – the Garcia Center for the Arts and Partnership with the Mexican Consulate of San Bernardino presents Mexican Movie Night. This free event screens Mexican films with English subtitles from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street. Refreshments are served

Now to June 20 – the Contemporary Club presents Southern California in Film. This monthly series is 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Club, 173 S. Eureka Street, Redlands. This series is scheduled for March 21, April 18, May 2, and June 20.

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Service (subject to weather):

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Every Third Thursday – the Home of Neighborly Services hosts Resource Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Available resources include: Pre-school Services, Senior Services, Children’s Network, Catholic Charities, Immigration Law, Veterans Concerns, Family Assistance, and Autism Awareness for information and questions call Dominique Mackey (909) 885-3492.

Now to April Trout Fishing Derbies – The County of San Bernardino Regional Parks will hold Competitive Fishing Derbies at their five lakes throughout the season. Prizes include $500 for first place, $250 for second place, and $100 for third place. Twenty-two additional prizes will be awarded for largest trout weighed in. The derbies begin promptly at 7:00 a.m. conclude at 1:00 p.m. Park gates open at 6:00 a.m. Participants must have a valid California State fishing license. Derby entry is $20 per person plus $10 vehicle entry into the park. Derbies are planned for March 21 – Yucaipa, Yucaipa; and April 4 – Prada, Chino For information call (909) 387-2757

First Monday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Coffee With a Cop from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 710 North D Street. For information call (909) 384-5742.

First Tuesday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Business and Community Organization Meeting from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at 180 S. Arrowhead. These meeting are focused on discussing issues affecting the community and businesses such blight, homeless encampments, lack of police response.

Tuesday, March 3 – Election Day – VOTE !

Save the Date:

Saturday, March 7 – the City of Grand Terrace presents Walk on Blue Mountain from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Palm Avenue and Honey Hill Drive. Leashed pets allowed but owners must pick up after them. All participants must fill out a waiver which can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/s4wn3os. For information call City Hall (909) 824-6621.

Saturday, March 7 – the Colton Joint Unified School District (CJUSD) presents the 3rd Annual CJUSD Family Reading Con from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Baca Middle School, 1640 S. Lilac Ave., Bloomington. This free family event features professional award-winning authors, free books, crafts and other activities.

Saturday, March 7 – the American Association Of University Women present Women’s Heart Health featuring Dr. Purvi J. Parwani at the Casa Loma Room at the University of Redlands. Dr. Parwani is assistant professor of medicine at Loma Lind University and will speak on the cardiovascular health benefits of physical and mental well being focusing on life-style modification, exercise, diet, and yoga. The public is invited to attend. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. with brunch at 9:30 and speaker at 10:15 a.m. cost is $19. To RSVP call (909) 362-4955 or email rsvpmeeting@aauw-Redlands-ca.org

Saturday, March 12 – the University of Redlands presents Guest Artist Recital featuring world-class Organist Peter DuBois at 8:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel on the main campus, 1200 East Colton Ave. A free masterclass will also be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. For information call (909) 748-8857.

Thursday, March 12 – the Redlands Symphony presents its Annual Purse Party: Women, Wine, & Handbags from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Redlands Contemporary Club, 173 S. Eureka Street. This event is a silent and live auction of new and slightly used designer purses in a variety of styles and to fit every pocketbook. Proceeds benefit the Redlands Symphony. For ticket information visit www.redlandssymphony.com

Saturday, March 14 – Young Women’s Empowerment Foundation presents Girl Talk VIII: My 2020 Vision from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at San Bernardino Valley College, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. This event for girls 12 – 18 features keynote Speakers, Zumba Get Lit, live entertainment, interactive sessions, and giveaways. Lunch is provided. For information visit ywefoundation@gmail.com and to register visit https://gtviii.eventbrite.com

Monday, March 16 – the A. K. Smiley Library presents Daniel Weston, Classical Guitarist from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Assembly Room Of the Library, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands. This performance is free. For information call (909) 798-7565.

Wednesday, March 18 – the Woman’s Club of Rialto presents Its Bunco Time ! from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 219 N. Riverside Ave., Rialto. To participate, one must bring a donation of either Pull Tabs, Non- perishable food items for Rialto Child Assistance, New Toys for Seeds Of Hope, or New Socks for ToastyToes Homeless Project. For information and to make a reservation call Diane Shields (909) 24@-5673.

Favorite Quote:

“The vote is the most powerful instrument ever devised by man for breaking down injustice.and destroying the terrible walls which imprison men because they are different from other men.”

– Lyndon B. Johnson, 1965

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.