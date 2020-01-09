Thursday, January 09, 2020

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Theater, Workshops, Classes:

Saturday, January 11 to Sunday, January 26 – Lifehouse Theater, 1135 N. Church Street, Redlands, presents “Women Warriors,” a one-woman performance by author and actress Annette Hubbell who brings to life the extraordinary stories of women who transformed themselves, paved the way for others, and left the world a better place. Among the women portrayed are Corrie ten Boom, Gladys Aylward, Amy Carmichael, and Sojourner Truth. Performances are Friday’s at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday’s at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. (except opening night) ; and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. There will also be a special performance on Thursday, January 23 and the Friday, January 24th performance will feature an interpreted presentation for the deaf. Tickets available at www.boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com or call (909) 335-3037.

Friday, January 10 – the Inland Empire Coverage and Health Initiative (IECHI) presents the 8th Annual Legislative Forum: Challenges w/ Prescription Drug Costs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Molina Healthcare, 550 E. Hospitality Lane (first floor conference room), San Bernardino. This free annual event brings together elected officials, non-profit representatives, healthcare providers and networks, members of the business community and other key stakeholders to explore ways to improve healthcare delivery systems and access. To RSVP call Victoria (909) 273-6000 or email vmstephan@gmail.com

Saturday, January 25 – the San Bernardino County Regional Parks presents Junior Fishing Workshop-Narrows at 8:00 a.m. at the Mojave Narrows Regional Park, 18000 Yates Road, Victorville. This award winning workshop is beginners and those who like a few extra tips. Participants begin the morning by traveling through stations lead by volunteer fishing specialists to learn the basic fundamentals of lake shore fishing. These stations include: knot tying, casting, cleaning, cooking and more. Immediately following the educational stations, participants can choose to partake in a two hour open fishing session where all tackle and equipment is provided. Junior workshop is for children7 to 15. Cost is $10 per child in advance of the class and $10 per vehicle at Park gate upon arrival. To register and information visit cms.sbcounty.gov/parks/Home.aspx

Thursdays, now to January 30 – the Garcia Center for the Arts will host San Bernardino Sings Folksongs from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Everyone is welcome to join in the singing. For information call Joyce Seeger (909) 992-1372.

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Service (subject to weather and holiday schedules):

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Every Third Thursday – the Home Of Neighborly Services hosts Resource Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Available resources include: Pre-school Services, Senior Services, Children’s Network, Catholic Charities, Immigration Law, Veterans Concerns, Family Assistance, and Autism Awareness for information and questions call Dominique Mackey (909) 885-3492.

January to April Trout Fishing Derbies – The County of San Bernardino Regional Parks will hold Competitive Fishing Derbies at their five lakes throughout the season. Prizes include $500 for first place, $250 for second place, and $100 for third place. Twenty-two additional prizes will be awarded for largest trout weighed in. The derbies begin promptly at 7:00 a.m. conclude at 1:00 p.m. Park gates open at 6:00 a.m. Participants must have a v laid California State fishing license. Derby entry is $20 per person plus $10 vehicle entry into the park. Derbies are planned for Glen Helen Park, San Bernardino – January 18; February 19 – Mojave Narrows, Victorville; March 21 – Yucaipa, Yucaipa; and April 4 – Prada, Chino For information call (909) 387-2757

First Monday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Coffee With a Cop from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 710 North D Street. For information call (909) 384-5742.

First Tuesday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Business and Community Organization Meeting from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at 180 S. Arrowhead. These meeting are focused on discussing issues affecting the community and businesses such blight, homeless encampments, lack of police response.

Save the Date:

Saturday, January 11 – the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra presents 2020 Run to Beat 5K Run/Walk from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Cal State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. Participants will run or walk to the music beat from talented local students. All levels and ages are welcome. Pre-registered participants will receive Note-able medals and Cool T-shirts. To register visit http://sanbernardinosymphony.org/special_events.html

Saturday, January 11 – Pure Land Foundation in Partnership with San Bernardino City USD, Food Bank CAPSBC, Food Forward, and Lucky Farms is hosting its Mobile Food Pantry Deployment from 10:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. at Pacific High School, 1020 Pacific Street, San Bernardino. Participants are reminded to bring their own shopping cart or pull wagon as each family will receive approximately 40 pounds of food and other essential supplies that cannot be carried by hand. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with distribution from 10:00 a.m. to exactly 12:00 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:00 a.m. For information call (909) 539-4166 or email info@pureland.foundation

Friday, January 17 – Arts Connection, the San Bernardino County Arts Council, hosts “Creative Pathways”, at 12:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th St., San Bernardino. This is the second in a year-long process of exploring creative solutions to connect and better serve artists and community arts/cultural organizations. Artists, art advocates, representatives of community arts organizations are invited to gather for lunch and dialogue to share updates on work and events, and to talk about creating a vision linked to tangible steps forward. To RSVP visit info@artsconnectionnetwork.org or call (909) 381-1900.

Friday, January 17 – San Bernardino County presents On The Right Start Resource Fair from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Home Of Neighborly Services, 839 N. Mt. Vernon Ave., San Bernardino. This event features information on resources available to families. For information and to RSVP to Nancy Garcia (909) 478-7182 or email DCSSOOutreach@hss.sbcounty.gov

Saturday, January 18 – SB FOODFEST will hold its first 2020 event from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This free community food festival features unique food and drinks from pop-up food vendors and food trucks while listening to a free concert.

Saturday, January 18 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents American Legacy, A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre Of Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th Street. This concert honors Dr.King’s contributions to American civil rights. The program includes Coleridge-Taylor – Ballade in A Minor; Wineglass – Unburied, Unmourned, Unmarked: Requiem for Rice; and versions of Wade in the Water, Strange Fruit, Freedom, Free at Last, City Called Heaven, and Lift Every Voice and Sing. Featured artists are American Idol finalist Jacob Lusk, Lettrice Lawrence, and Bradley Baker. For tickets call (909) 381-5388 or visit www.sanbernardinosymphony.org

Saturday & Sunday, January 18 & 19 – the San Bernardino County Museum presents Old West Days at the Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. On Saturday, January 18 the program starts at 11:00 a.m. and on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. This event allows participants to experience the culture and diverse history of the old west, San Bernardino style. Activities include churning butter, creating quit squares, playing with 1800 toys, viewing mini horses, and panning for gold, and more. All included with regular museum admission (adults- $5, seniors (60) & active – active military $8, students(ID) – $7, children to 12 – $5, and children under 5 – free.

Saturday, January 18 – the Redlands Symphony presents String Serenade at 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Chapel on the campus of the University of Redlands. This concert features the orchestra’s outstanding string players playing St. Paul’s Suite by Holst, Quatuor en Serenade by Ravel, and Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings. For tickets visit www.redlandssymphony.com

Monday, January 20 – Inland Empire Concerned African American Churches (IECAAC) present Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at California State University, San Bernardino Coussoulis Arena. The theme of this year’s breakfast is Inland Empire 40th Year Celebration & Liberation! “The Best Of the Best”. For ticket and table sponsorship call (909) 474-7036 or email info@iecaac.org or visit IECAAC.com/events . Free parking in Lot G.

Tuesday, January 21 – San Bernardino County Human Services presents Poverty Awareness Screening and Panel Discussion: Homeless College Students Out in The Cold from noon to 2:00 p.m. at San Bernardino Valley College Room B- 100, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. After the screening, there will be a panel discussion with county representatives and community partners to explore available resources and strategies to help combat inter generational poverty. For information call Stephanie (909) 387-2897 or email stephanie.navarro@hss.sbcounty.gov

Wednesday, January 22 – Girls Scouts Of San Gorgonio presents the first Girl Scout Network Of 2020 featuring two speakers Dr. Paulette Brown-Hines and Dr. Dawn Wright- both Girl Scout alumni who are featured in the 2019 book Women and GIS Mapping. The meeting is from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the GSSGC Council Office, 1751 Plum Lane, Redlands. For information email khawley@gssgc.org

Saturday, January 25 – the Pure Land Foundation in partnership with San Bernardino City USD, CAPSBC, Food Forward, and Lucky Farms will host its Mobile Food Pantry at 10:00 a.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 255 W. 13th St. San Bernardino. On site registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with distribution from 10:00 a.m. to exactly at 12:00 p.m. Participants are urged to bring their own shopping carts or pull wagons since approximately 40 pounds of foods and other essential supplies will allowed per family and cannot be carried by hand. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 8:00 a.m. For information call (909) 539-4166 or email info@pureland.foundation

Favorite Quote:

“The function of education is to teach one to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.”

Martin Luther King Jr.

