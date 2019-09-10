Thursday, September 12, 2019

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

September 19 – We are the Change, in partnership with the County and City of San Bernardino, presents Community Meeting for Sidewalk Vendors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the old chambers of the City of San Bernardino, 201 N. E Street. This free meeting will cover the following topics: Sidewalk Vendors, Mobile Food Facilities and Temporary Food Facilities. For information call 1-800-442-2283 or email EHS.CustomerService@dph.sbcounty.gov.

September 17 to October 18 – the Garcia Center in partnership with the Mexican Consulate of San Bernardino presents an exhibit of film posters of the Golden Era of Mexican Film (1970s and 80s). The Center is located at 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino.

Now to October 5 – Arts Connection and the Arts Council of San Bernardino County presents Self and Place: Refinding San Bernardino County at the Clara & Allen Gresham Art Gallery at San Bernardino Valley College. The Art Connection is seeking – through word, image, sound and object – what life looks, sounds, and feels like across San Bernardino County. Submissions may be made online or in person. There is no fee to participate. For information visit www.artconnectionnetwork.org.

Now to September 21 – a Youth Choir at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino, will begin rehearsals for children 8 – 12 at 10:00 a.m. Children are welcomed to express themselves through music. For information call (909) 888-6400.

Thursdays – the public is invited to San Bernardino Sings Folk Songs from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino. For information call (909) 888-6400.

Festivals/Farmers Markets:

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, September 20, 21, & 22 – the City of Riverside presents Carnaval Musical at Fairmount Park, 2601 Fairmount Blvd. in celebration of Hispanic culture. This free event includes live music, carnival rides, food vendors, a Ballet Folklorico Competition, community performances, a Michelada competition, and a beer & wine garden. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com.

Tuesdays– the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519.

Saturdays – We are the Change presents SB Food Fest from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This family and kid friendly weekly event features a variety of food and merchandise vendors plus a Kids Zone and entertainment. For vendor, volunteer, entertainer, and/or sponsorship information visit sbfoodfest.com or call Luis Ojeda at (562) 572-9676.

Save the Date:

Friday, September 13 – the San Bernardino Black Culture Foundation presents 2019 Black Rose, Humanitarian and Community Service Awards from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the National Orange Show Event Center (NOS), 690 S. Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino. This event will honor individuals and groups that have gone above and beyond normal community, volunteer, and civil service. Honorees include: Lucretia Dowdy, Sean Hardge, David Okowko, Women United, Keisha Handy, Rob Mason, and Pastor Gerald Thompson. For ticket information call: (909) 991-6422.

Saturday, September 14 – the Colton Area Museum, as part of its monthly lecture series, presents a Hispanic Heritage Talk: Dr. Refugio Rochin, founding director of the Smithsonian Center for Latino Initiatives in Washington D.C., at 2:30 p.m. at the Gonzales Community Center, 670 North Colton Ave. Rochin, a Colton native, was designated as one of America’s top 100 Influential Hispanic by Hispanic Business Magazine. Retired Professor Emeritus of Chicano Studies and Agricultural Economics from the University of California, he is a former director of the Society for the Advancement of Chicano and Native Americans and former associate director for the National Hispanic Foundation for the The Arts in Washington D.C. For information on this free event call the Museum (909) 824-8814, or Dr.Tom Rivera (909) 214-0515.

Saturday, September 14 – the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine and Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes present Mental Health Conference: Mental Health Beyond the Stigma from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, at Molina Health Care, 550 E. Hospitality Lane. This conference includes speaker, workshops and a panel of community leaders. For information contact Maha Rizvi (909) 381-3238 or maha.rizvi@asm.ca.gov.

Saturday, September 14 – Pure Land Foundation and San Bernardino City USD will have a Mobile Food Pantry Distribution from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Pacific High School, 1020 Pacific Street. Participants are reminded to bring their own shopping carts or pull wagon, distribution is one 40-pound portion per family. On-site registration starts promptly at 10:00 a.m.; food and supplies distribution ends at 12:00 (noon). Volunteers for this event are asked to arrive by 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, September 14 – Kiwanis of Cooley Ranch presents Bunco for Scholarships from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 740 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Colton. All proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the organization’s scholarship fund. Registration is at 2:00 p.m. followed by a Bunco demonstration with game at 3:15. Raffles and no host bar available for attendees along with light snacks. For registration information call Debbie Budde (909) 835-7039. Deadline to RSVP is September 4.

Saturday, September 14 – the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County launches its 1st Annual Giving Circle Celebration Piano Concert and Reception: “Two Piano Journey” at the San Bernardino Valley College Auditorium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. This event features the mother and son duo Michelle and Christopher Kuo who will graciously host this event as part of their tour. Festivities start with a reception at 5:30 a concert at 6:30 and an after party at 8:00 p.m. For sponsorship information call Delphine Galba-Bright (909) 723-1523 or dgalba-bright@capsbc.org.

Saturday, September 14 – Lake Gregory Regional Park presents New vs. Old Car Show from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Lake Gregory Regional Park, 24171 Lake Drive, Crestline. This free family friendly event features music, food trucks, vendors, beer garden and DJ. To enter a car in the show, there is a $30 registration fee which includes a t-shirt. Judging will be in ten categories.

Saturday, September 14 – the San Bernardino Symphony opens its 2019-2020 season with Carmina Burana at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre for the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th Street. The Shostakovich – Festive Overture and Orff’s Carmina Burana are the featured program selections. This Opening Night with new Maestro, Anthony Parnther, will include featured artists Holly Sedillo, soprano; Darryl Taylor, counter-tenor; Zachary Gordon, baritone; and the Los Robles Master Chorale under the direction of Lesley Leighton. For tickets call (909) 381-5388 or visit www.sanbernardinosymphony.org.

Saturday, September 14 – Mansion Memories presents Magical Tea Party: A Spoonful of Sugar from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Martha Green’s restaurant, 107 E. Citrus Ave., Redlands. This tea party benefits Mansion Memories, a nonprofit that helps families in the midst of illness, loss or hardship. This storybook-themed event features tea, goodies, and fun for all ages. For ticket information visit MansionMemories.org.

Saturday, September 14 – Music Changing Lives presents Ball 4 A Cause 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 111 W. Lugonia Ave. Redlands. This is a charity basketball event to keep music and arts alive in the community. This event will have activities for the kids, a half-time show, special guests and raffles. For tickets visit www.ball4acause2019.eventbrite.com Children 12 & under are free. For information call (951) 992-0721.

Saturday, September 14 – The Friends of the San Bernardino Library will hold a Used Book Sale from 9:00 a.m. to noon for members and from noon to 4:00 p.m. for the general public. More than 10,000 books and other items are available in the Friends Room at the rear of the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. For membership and general information call (909) 381-8251 or visit www.sbpl.org.

Saturday, September 14 – SB Food Fest, We Are the Change volunteers and the Consulate of Mexico presents Fiestas Patrias: El Grito De Independencia from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square (corner of E and Court Streets) in San Bernardino. This family event features food vendors, Ballet Folklorico, Danza Azteca, Meet and Greet Luchador La Flecha Fugaz and from UFC Jalin Turner and Jason Gonzalez.

Sunday, September 15 – California State University, San Bernardino will hold its Annual Mexican Independence Day Celebration from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Patio of the Meeting Center Area. This free admission event features cultural performances (Mariachi Bands, Folkloric dancers, local singers and musicians) and a variety of Mexican foods for sale. The Mexican Consulate will provide the traditional Independence presentation – El Grito. Complimentary parking in Lot D.

Tuesday, September 17 – the San Bernardino Public Library will host a screening of the “The Cure: Healing the Mind, Healing the Body” with filmmaker Emmanuel Itier at 6:00 p.m. in the Bing Wong Auditorium at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. The screening will be followed by a Q & A session with the producer of the documentary. For information call (909) 381-8238.

Wednesday, September 18 – the Women of Dignity Health present “Woman Of the Year Luncheon Honoring Kim Carter,” founder of Time for Change Foundation, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Rezek Center located on the St. Bernardine Medical Center Campus with parking entrance on Highland Ave. To RSVP call (909) 881-4516 or email maureen.DuttonDaniels@DignityHealth.org.

Wednesday, September 18 – the San Bernardino Community College will hold an Employment & Resource Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Allied Technology Training Center (ATTC), 114 S. Del Rosa Drive. The local State Parole Office of San Bernardino with organizations of mutual purpose will provide information on employment and training opportunities. For information call Anthony Marquez at (909) 806-3516 x2052, anthony.marquez@cdcc.ca.gov or Eddie Rubio at (909) 382-4096, erubio@sbccd.edu or Laura Evans at (909) 806-35@6 x2272, laura.evans@cdcc.ca.gov.

Thursday, September 19 – the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools presents State of Education: Inspiring Innovation from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th St., San Bernardino. To register visit: https://sbcss.k12oms.org/168188.

Friday, September 20 – the Art Thompson Teen Center in cooperation with Colton Community Services presents Slice of Paradise from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Colton Main Library. This event is open to teens ages 12 – 17 with a current registration on file. Teens will enjoy pizza, play Minute to Win It Games, Super Smash Bros., and Just Dance. For information call (909) 514-4255.

Favorite Quote:

“I know that when my grandfather crossed the RioGrande, somebody was there to support him and fight for him. I know when my dad was discriminated against because he was Hispanic, somebody opened doors for him, and that’s why he opened doors for others. That’s what we do as Americans.”

– Catherine Cortez-Masto

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.