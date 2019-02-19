Winning school teams recognized at Inland Empire Rube Goldberg Competition

Local Advertisement

Top elementary, middle and high school teams were honored with awards at the third annual Inland Empire Rube Goldberg competition that was held on Feb. 13 at the Riverside Convention Center.

Twenty-five teams participated in three divisions of the competition, which was organized by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools’ Alliance for Education/Student Events. The event allowed students to collaborate as a team to create a complex machine designed to achieve a simple task. This year’s competition was called, “Put Money In A Pig.”

Below are results for each division by team name, school and district:



Apprentice Division (elementary schools): Creative Spark Award: Myers Elementary (Rialto). Spirit of Rube Goldberg Award: Franklin Elementary (Redlands). Teamwork Award: Trapp Elementary (Rialto).



Division I (middle schools): 1. Lyle S. Briggs K-8 School (Chino Valley); 2. Big Bear Middle (Bear Valley); 3. Bing Wong Elementary (San Bernardino City).

Division II (high schools): 1. Orangewood High (Redlands); 2. Pacific High (San Bernardino City); 3. Upland High (Upland).



There also were community awards presented. They were:



Garner Holt Productions Awards: Apprentice Division: Del Norte Elementary (Ontario-Montclair); Division I: Lyle S. Briggs K-8 School (Chino Valley); Division II: Orangewood High (Redlands).



Wells Fargo Award: Lyle S. Briggs K-8 School (Chino Valley).



Manufacturing Council Of Inland Empire Award: Upland High (Upland).



There also were Apprentice Choice Awards. Those award winners were: 1. Big Bear Middle (Bear Valley); 2. Orangewood High (Redlands); 3. Upland High (Upland).



The top division award-winning teams advance to the national Rube Goldberg competition that will be held in Indiana in April.



Sponsors for the event included Southern California Edison, Mitsubishi Cement Corp., California Steel Industries, Manufacturing Council of Inland Empire and Annual Manufacturers’ Summit of the Inland Empire.