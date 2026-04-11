Colton Updates Community Services Fees, Adds $25 Late Fee for Parade Applications

The Colton City Council on April 7 approved updates to the Community Services Department Fees and Rental Policy, adopting Resolution No. R-21-26 after a public hearing and council discussion.

During the hearing, Colton Recreation Manager Heidi Strutz, representing the Community Services Department, presented the proposed changes and asked council members to approve the updated fees and rental policy.

Strutz said the department’s request had been reviewed twice by the Recreation and Parks Commission and was brought before the City Council with the goal of implementing the changes by summer 2026.

The proposed updates include the addition of some fees, including aquatic fees, late fees and fees for the city’s drop-in sports program. Strutz also requested fee reductions for swim passes, day camp and rentals.

The policy update also revises several sections related to facility use and program operations. Changes include Section 6.8, which clarifies when rental discounts may be applied, and Section 8.3, which limits access to service animals in accordance with federal ADA guidelines. Sections 8.13 through 8.16 establish stricter regulations for food and beverage vendors operating at city facilities. Additional updates address volunteer requirements for organizations and youth sports leagues under Section 12.2, as well as background check requirements and adjusted on-site supervision standards under Section 12.4.4.

After the presentation, discussion opened and council members began asking questions for clarification on the fee changes and policy updates.

Councilmember Dr. Gonzalez asked for clarification on a newly proposed $25 late fee for parades.

Strutz explained that the fee specifically pertained to Colton’s Veterans Parade, where getting parade entries submitted on time had become increasingly difficult. She said that last year, after the department noted there would be a late fee for late applications, all applications were ultimately received on time.

Gonzalez also asked for more information about the updated policies, specifically the volunteer requirements for youth leagues.

Councilmember Chastain asked for clarification on several of the policy revisions. In discussing how service animals would be identified under Section 8.3, Strutz said, “We have that policy within our employee manual that identifies how to assess if there is a service animal. We follow the federal ADA guidelines to provide accommodations.”

The public hearing concluded with all council members voting to approve the updated Community Services Department Fees and Rental Policy, Resolution No. R-21-26.