From Hitting the Books to Walking Down the Aisle: Redlands Couple Shares Journey to Becoming Graduates of Crafton Hills College

In relationships, vacation plans or binge-watching Netflix are common to-do items. However, one married couple from Redlands, Calif., will soon complete a sought-after milestone when they graduate from Crafton Hills College (Crafton) as part of the Class of 2024 later this month.

“We never planned on graduating together,” laughed Stephanie Renteria, 24. “I really don’t know how it happened this way.”

Let’s rewind a bit to a time when a single George Renteria, now 34, was browsing Instagram and landed on Stephanie’s profile. He noticed they had something in common as Roadrunners attending Yucaipa’s little college on the hill, so he took a chance and sent Stephanie a direct message.

The rest is history.

The couple completed their associate degree programs in December 2023. George earned his degree in business administration, and Stephanie earned hers in social science. However, while speaking with their site counselors, they discovered they were both only a few credits away from completing another associate degree.

Stephanie and George hit the books and spent the last couple of months attending classes online to complete the next chapter in their Crafton journey. Each praised the other with tremendous support and encouragement.

They also credit Crafton for sparking a “true love” connection, one they are excited to share when asked, “Can you tell me the story of how you first met?”

“Even before I met my wife, I was going to Riverside Community College and San Bernardino Valley College. Then, one day, I was driving around the Yucaipa/Redlands area and found Crafton. I thought it was so beautiful, and I knew this was the place where I could figure it all out,” said George.

“We eventually started figuring it out together,” said Stephanie.

“I just wanted to finish something I started a long time ago,” continued George. “I could lie to myself and give excuses as to why I didn’t finish earlier, but I believe it was destined to be this way.”

George and Stephanie will receive their degrees during Crafton’s commencement ceremony for the newest class of graduates.

Crafton’s commencement ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 21, at 5 p.m. in the quad. Admission is free.

To learn more, visit craftonhills.edu.