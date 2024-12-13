From the US to Hong Kong: Children and Family Services Finds a Loving Home for Two Siblings

Children and Family Services (CFS) responded to an immediate response referral alleging neglect and absence of caretakers regarding two sibling girls in San Bernardino County, as well as human trafficking concerns.

The CFS Social Service Practitioner (SSP) took quick action and collaborated with the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Services, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Homeland Security to safely remove the girls from their parents’ custody. Law enforcement took the parents into federal custody due to allegations of involvement in an illegal prostitution network, identity fraud and other criminal activities.

The investigation by CFS revealed that the children could not safely remain in their home because of the parents’ troubling criminal activity, which created a serious risk of abuse and neglect. In light of this, CFS made earnest efforts to find relatives of the siblings who could provide a safe and loving environment, but unfortunately, they were unable to do so. The parents expressed their heartfelt desire for their children to have a stable home, preferably with relatives. They shared that the children’s grandparents, with whom they had previously lived in Hong Kong, were open to taking custody of the siblings.

While CFS explored this option, the children were placed together in a certified Resource Family Home, ensuring they received the care and support they needed during this challenging time. Meanwhile, CFS reached out to the grandparents, who were overjoyed at the prospect of welcoming their grandchildren into their home.

They promptly provided all necessary documentation, outlining their plans to ensure that the children would receive a quality education, enriching experiences and a nurturing, loving environment. The grandparents also expressed their deep commitment to providing a permanent home for the siblings, fully understanding the legal difficulties faced by the parents. They were ready to open their hearts and home to the children, demonstrating their unconditional love and support during this difficult period.

CFS worked closely with the Hong Kong consulate and the equivalent of CFS to initiate the legal guardianship process and in June 2024, after months of dedicated work and advocacy from the SSP, the children were safely reunited with their grandparents in Hong Kong.

The grandparents regularly update the SSP, sharing that the girls are thriving in their new home in Hong Kong and learning the Chinese language at school. They have also maintained contact with the resource parents who cared for the siblings while they waited for placement in Hong Kong. The grandparents have expressed their deep gratitude to CFS and the SSP for their compassion towards the siblings and their situation, as well as for their dedication to caring for their grandchildren throughout the process. They say the SSP will always hold a special place in their hearts. CFS protects endangered children and preserves and strengthens their families to work towards reunification. When reunification is not possible, CFS seeks alternative family settings, leading to a permanent stable and loving home. If you or someone you know suspects a child is being abused or neglected, call the 24-hour Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-827-8724.