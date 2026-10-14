Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton spoke to a modest gathering of San Bernardino County residents in Colton on Saturday, Oct. 10. Roughly 50 people attended the “Califordable” town hall at the La Cadena Events Hall near San Bernardino Valley College, where Hilton discussed administrative bloat and the rising cost of living. After years of Democratic state leadership, Hilton’s “Just try it” mantra appeared to strike a chord with many attendees who cheered vigorously, waving banners as he took the stage.

“Very soon we’re going to have a governor … that this state deserves,” Hilton said to sustained applause.

Hilton, a British-born conservative commentator, served as British Prime Minister David Cameron’s director of strategy from 2010 to 2012. A former host of the weekly Next Revolution show for Fox News, Hilton has lived in the U.S. since 2012, and became a citizen in 2021. He is a strong Trump supporter and remains enthusiastic despite an uphill battle to the governor’s office.

Increased fuel costs have hit U.S consumers hard. According to Brown University’s Iran Energy Cost Tracker (IWECT), increased fuel costs now exceed $130 billion since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in late February 2026 — equivalent to more than $1000 per household.

Today, the average price of gas in California is $6.31 per gallon, which is $1.64 higher than last year. Nationally, the average price is about $4.36 per gallon, up $1.27 from a year ago.

Gas in California typically costs more on average for several reasons. First, California uses a special blend that reduces air pollution. Roughly 7% to 10% of the state’s total gasoline costs are used to support California-specific clean air and climate resilience initiatives. Second, there are federal and state excise taxes as well as state and local sales taxes. California also lacks connecting pipelines from other U.S. refining centers, which means it relies almost entirely on what it produces locally or imports from overseas.

“When we’re elected, it will be $3 gas everywhere in California.” Hilton told attendees, adding that he would eliminate state income taxes on the first $150,000 of earnings and cap vehicle registration fees at $73 a year. He also proposed abolishing the California Department of Motor Vehicles, arguing that other states provide lower registration services.

Hilton centered his appeal to regional voters at Colton’s town around these proposals, but implementing sweeping changes to California’s tax structure and shuttering a government agency would require action by the state’s majority Democratic legislature.

Speaking with Inland Empire Community News (IECN) after the town hall, Hilton argued that voters were less interested in political ideology than practical solutions to their financial difficulties.

“They don’t need a bunch of politicians … lecturing them,” Hilton said. “It’s just like, how can you help me?”

Gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton speaks directly to Annette Lira, who lamented the challenges of living in California at the La Cadena Events Hall in Colton on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton poses for a group picture with town hall attendees at the La Cadena Events Hall in Colton on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Enthusiastic town hall attendees applaud Gubernatorial Candidate Steve Hilton at the La Cadena Events Hall in Colton on Saturday, Oct. 10.

For San Bernardino resident Gary Stater, the promise of lower taxes and government reform resonated.

“We need change in California,” Stater told IECN after the town hall. “We have to have some different … common sense policy.”

Stater, who has lived in California since he was 5 years old, said he was increasingly frustrated with the cost of living, rising property taxes and what he described as deteriorating public services. He pointed to the $240 registration fee for his 2002 Toyota Avalon, comparing it with the $75 registration fee he said his mother paid for a newer car in Arizona.

“I love California, but if something doesn’t happen within the next four years when I get to retire, I’m out of here,” Stater said.

Stater described himself as a constitutional conservative rather than a committed Republican. Although he has voted for Democrats in the past, he said he supported Trump in all three presidential elections. He also expressed frustration with California’s response to homelessness and substance use, drawing on his own experience with addiction and recovery.

Stater said he is drawn to Hilton’s political outsider status and wants to help mobilize voters like himself.

“If we all vote, I think we can win,” Stater said.

But not everyone at the town hall embraced Hilton’s messaging.

Highland married couple Theresa Moore, a retired educator, and Wes Moore, a retired law enforcement officer, attended the town hall to learn more about Hilton. Mr. Moore said he supported Republican Chad Bianco in June’s primary election.

However, the couple expressed reservations about Hilton’s campaign advertisements, notably his efforts to encourage Democratic and independent voters to consider voting Republican.

Mr. Moore described one advertisement featuring two young women, one encouraging the other to try voting for Hilton, who has come under scrutiny for the suggestive campaign messaging. Although he recognized Hilton’s attempt to reach new voters, he questioned whether its messaging might alienate traditional conservatives.

“What are you going to do to cater to us, the conservative, traditional, family, faith-based voters?” Mr. Moore said. “Are you just going to forget we’re here and take us for granted?”

Nevertheless, the couple said they found the event informative, especially the discussions about healthcare, college affordability and the rising cost of living. Mr. Moore emphasized that the couple’s retirement was increasingly strained — “We can barely afford to live right now,” he said.

For supporters like Stater and the Moores, however, the appeal of political change was accompanied by questions about whether Hilton could deliver the affordability reforms he promised.