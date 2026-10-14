Tips for Living Alongside Menifee’s Native Wildlife

By Noe Albarran

Menifee, California shares its location with a diverse abundance of wildlife. Since moving here in 2019, I have come across a considerable amount of species. I have encountered the endangered burrowing owl (Athene cunicularia), a Blainville’s horned lizard (Phrynosoma blainvillei), garden salamanders (Batrachoseps major), and nocturnal kangaroo rats (Dipodomys simulans). Despite heavy development on their former habitats, wildlife still finds a way to adapt and thrive.

My experiences with local wildlife

Menifee is home to an array of wildlife, including threatened species like the Stephen’s kangaroo rat (Dipodomys stephensi). I often see coyotes (Canis latrans) in my community and although human-conflicts have occurred, they are usually timid towards people. They are most active from dusk to dawn and they are very opportunistic. The Virginia opossum (Didelphis virginiana), North America’s only marsupial, is another local species. When threatened, opossums show off their teeth; and play dead (an involuntary reflex). Striped skunks (Mephitis mephitis holzneri),are another local species. They are nocturnal and are known for their defensive spray; the odor reeks of burnt rubber, potent garlic, and strong marijuana. If you’re ever sprayed, use this recipe to neutralize the stench: mix 1 quart hydrogen peroxide, ¼ baking soda, 1 teaspoon of liquid dish soap (do not add water). Rub the solution thoroughly onto the affected area, let sit for 5-15 minutes then rinse off thoroughly. Also, contrary to popular belief, tomato juice does not work!

Noe Albarran, who works as graduate student at Miami University and the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, holds a lizard. Photo by Tizoc Zarate Noe Albarran, a Menifee graduate student interested in human-wildlife coexistence, observes a butterfly. Photo by Tizoc Zarate

Local bird populations feature notable species such as the California gnatcatcher

(Polioptila californica) and Costa’s hummingbird (Calypte costae). Red-tail hawks (Buteo jamaicensis) are large birds of prey that are frequently seen perched on high telephone poles. These native birds play a crucial role in pest control and plant pollination.

Snakes are found throughout Menifee, and the red diamondback rattlesnake (Crotalus ruber) is a venomous species most active during warmer months (May – October). Highly camouflaged and armed with a loud rattle used to warn predators. Hikers should always wear protective shoes and stay alert for rattling sounds, most bites occur when snakes are stepped on. 2026 saw a 20% increase in rattlesnake bites and three deaths. Western fence lizards (Sceloporus occidentalis) and sideblotched lizards (Uta stansburiana) are common reptiles and can be seen basking on concrete structures.

Living with our wild neighbors

Wildlife are often viewed as unwanted “pests” due to overpopulation, economic

disruption, and unpleasant encounters. However, we must remember that human expansion has displaced wildlife in Southern California. Native animals inhabited the region long before human settlement.

Some steps we can take to prevent negative animal interactions include: supervise pets, store food indoors, secure trash, repair water leaks, maintain landscaping, and screen vents/chimneys. Traditional rodent traps are an effective way to control rodent populations atop of preventative steps. Avoid rodenticides entirely; if a pet eats a poisoned rodent they can get secondary poisoning. Be extra vigilant when driving at night–especially on the freeways, as many of these animals are focused on crossing. Wildlife-collisions can cause loss of control and serious bodily injury. If you encounter wildlife or need assistance, several helpful resources are available, including VCA California Veterinary Care Specialists, California Poison Control, and Menifee Animal Control. Additional organization options include Desert Wildlife Center, Wild Wonders, and the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. Get involved and stay informed!

Menifee is a fast growing, family-friendly city that also is home to amazing wildlife. I have been fortunate to observe native species and I’ve found that by practicing a few simple behaviors it is possible to live alongside them. Drawing from my experiences, I hope to provide some insight on how humans can coexist with our wild neighbors. As American naturalist Richard Louv once said, “A city that makes room for wildlife is a city that preserves its own soul.”