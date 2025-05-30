Colton Police Help 23 Homeless Find Housing or Treatment in Six Months Through SWAG Partnership

In just six months, the Colton Police Department has helped 23 unsheltered individuals transition into stable housing or long-term treatment programs through a partnership with the Social Work Action Group (SWAG), officials announced.

The partnership, launched with City Council approval in October 2024, has been described as an effective solution to addressing homelessness in Colton. Earlier this year, council members voted unanimously to expand services under the program.

The department’s approach includes collaboration with the San Bernardino County Probation and Behavioral Health Department. Along with officers assigned to the Multi-Enforcement Team, a probation officer and behavioral health social worker contribute expertise and resources to tackle complex needs.

“The Colton Police Department is committed to improving the quality of life for our community. The department has introduced an alternative for those dealing with the dynamics of life on the streets and serves as a resource for our community,” Chief Anthony Vega said.

In addition to transitioning 23 individuals into housing or treatment, SWAG has provided behavioral health support to 57 individuals, connected 28 people to substance abuse service centers, assisted 43 clients in obtaining medical care, and transported 32 individuals to crisis stability units. The program’s individualized care model balances accountability, compassion, and personalized support, officials said.

SWAG, a nonprofit organization, works to restore individuals’ self-esteem while connecting them to vital services such as substance use treatment, veteran assistance, mental health care, and long-term housing. Outreach teams tailor care plans for each client, providing hands-on, compassionate assistance focused on safety and sustainable change for the Colton community.

Though SWAG does not respond to emergencies, referrals can be made by calling (833) 792-4674 Ext. 4.