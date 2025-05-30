June 1, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Colton Police Help 23 Homeless Find Housing or Treatment in Six Months Through SWAG Partnership

2 min read
1 day ago IECN Staff

Colton Police, SWAG outreach workers, and San Bernardino County Probation staff engage with an unhoused individual during a coordinated outreach effort.

In just six months, the Colton Police Department has helped 23 unsheltered individuals transition into stable housing or long-term treatment programs through a partnership with the Social Work Action Group (SWAG), officials announced.

The partnership, launched with City Council approval in October 2024, has been described as an effective solution to addressing homelessness in Colton. Earlier this year, council members voted unanimously to expand services under the program.

The department’s approach includes collaboration with the San Bernardino County Probation and Behavioral Health Department. Along with officers assigned to the Multi-Enforcement Team, a probation officer and behavioral health social worker contribute expertise and resources to tackle complex needs.

“The Colton Police Department is committed to improving the quality of life for our community. The department has introduced an alternative for those dealing with the dynamics of life on the streets and serves as a resource for our community,” Chief Anthony Vega said.

In addition to transitioning 23 individuals into housing or treatment, SWAG has provided behavioral health support to 57 individuals, connected 28 people to substance abuse service centers, assisted 43 clients in obtaining medical care, and transported 32 individuals to crisis stability units. The program’s individualized care model balances accountability, compassion, and personalized support, officials said.

SWAG, a nonprofit organization, works to restore individuals’ self-esteem while connecting them to vital services such as substance use treatment, veteran assistance, mental health care, and long-term housing. Outreach teams tailor care plans for each client, providing hands-on, compassionate assistance focused on safety and sustainable change for the Colton community.

Though SWAG does not respond to emergencies, referrals can be made by calling (833) 792-4674 Ext. 4.

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Colton Honors 17 Student Leaders, Declares May 20 Student Leadership Day

3 days ago Dr. G (Dr. Luis S. González)
3 min read

San Bernardino City Schools Break Ground on $20M Public Safety Building Honoring Assemblymember James C. Ramos

4 days ago Community News
1 min read

1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured in High-Speed Crash in Rialto, Police Suspect DUI

1 week ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

2 min read

Colton Police Help 23 Homeless Find Housing or Treatment in Six Months Through SWAG Partnership

1 day ago IECN Staff
2 min read

Three SBCUSD Leaders Honored by ACSA for Advancing Equity, Excellence, and Visionary Instruction

3 days ago Community News
2 min read

SB 84 Heads to Key Senate Vote—A Crucial Test for California Small Businesses

3 days ago Guest Op-ed*
2 min read

Eisenhower Valedictorian Ivan Manzo Ends Term as Rialto USD Student Board Member, Receives $3,000 Scholarship

3 days ago Community News