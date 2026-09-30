Colton, Grand Terrace Communities Walk for Cancer Survivors and Loved Ones at Relay for Life

Life is fleeting. Yet love and recollection endure. And those who have been shaped by cancer, either as survivors or caregivers, as friends or family, gathered at Colton High School Sept. 26 for the city’s 21st annual Relay for Life walk Sept. 26.

As event-goers made their way to the football field, and before participants took their first laps around the track, organizers and local officials took the stage to offer condolences, prayer and encouragement.

“Every lap we walk, every dollar we raise, and every moment we spend together represents something cancer can never take away from us — hope,” said event Chairman Mathew Hernandez.

Among those walking was three-time breast cancer survivor Rhonda Dixxon, who said she was diagnosed in November 2014, then again in July 2017 and once more in October 2019. During her treatment, Dixon said her family, church, community and education offered support and purpose. While undergoing chemotherapy, she earned several degrees, including a master’s in forensic psychology from Touro University California.

Dixon, a mother of two daughters who has participated in the annual walk since 2015, said the Relay for Life community became “instant family” as many of those whom she walks alongside underwent chemotherapy around the same time she did.

“My purpose is to help everybody,” Dixon said, describing her work supporting other cancer survivors and volunteering in the community. She later added that while obstacles will always occur, the aim is to press on.

“No matter what, keep your head up, keep fighting, stay prayed up and move forward,” Dixon said.

For Cecilia Castro and her family, the walk carries the memory of her granddaughter, Mina Michelle Alva, who died from a brain tumor just before her tenth birthday. She would have been 33. Castro said her family has been involved with the Colton relay for 20 years and has watched the event grow.

Mina’s father, Max Alva, said returning to the event is a reminder that families affected by cancer are not alone.

“Everybody has somebody affected,” Alva said. “This helps in more ways than one.”

Mina’s mother, Linda Sosa, described Relay for Life as a place where families can grieve openly together.

“You’re here to grieve freely, cry, laugh — it’s a good community” she said. “You’re just free to breathe.”

For families like hers, the gathering offers remembrance and perspective.

“Hold your kids tight. Love them,” Sosa said. “Life’s too short. Love everybody in your life as much as you can while you can.”