Metrolink Offering Southern Californians Free Rides Without a Ticket on Transit Equity Day, Feb. 4

Metrolink, the region’s six-county passenger rail provider, is once again offering free rides to celebrate Transit Equity Day, held annually on Feb. 4 to commemorate civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks’ birthday. Southern Californians can board at any of Metrolink’s 67 stations – no ticket needed – and travel systemwide, including Arrow service. Many local transit carriers are also waiving fares.

“Transit Equity Day honors Rosa Parks’ enduring legacy, while highlighting the vital role public transportation plays in ensuring people from all communities have access,” Metrolink Board Chair and Orange County Fourth District Supervisor Doug Chaffee said. “When Metrolink introduced the largest service expansion in our history last fall, we did so with the goal of creating a better, more equitable system that works for all Southern Californians. Offering free rides on Transit Equity Day helps deliver on that promise. It also gives people who may not have previously considered public transportation a reason to explore our region’s vast transit network and experience its convenience.”

In October, Metrolink increased weekday service by nearly 23%, adding more midday and late-evening options for customers who need to travel outside of the traditional 8-to-5 commuter windows. During the intervening months, Metrolink has set multiple post-pandemic, single-day ridership records, as more people have been able to utilize the service. On Jan. 27, the agency implemented a new San Bernardino Line schedule to improve on-time performance along the high-volume corridor. Riders are encouraged to experience the changes firsthand for free on Transit Equity Day.

In addition to offering three free-ride days each year, Metrolink provides everyday discounts for children, seniors, riders with disabilities, low-income riders and active military members. Metrolink’s Student Adventure Pass program, which was extended last year through June 30, 2025, allows students from any K-12 institution, college or trade school to ride free with a valid student ID. Metrolink ticketholders also enjoy free transfers to many connecting local transit providers across the system.

Metrolink joins LA Metro, Omnitrans, the Orange County Transportation Authority, the Riverside County Transportation Commission, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and the Ventura County Transportation Commission, among other agencies, who are offering no-cost services on Transit Equity Day.

Travelers looking for inspiration can view Metrolink’s specially curated repository of destinations easily accessible from Metrolink stations at metrolinktrains.com/explore.