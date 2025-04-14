April 16, 2025

Nicole Whims Named Chief Nursing Officer at St. Bernardine Medical Center After 20 Years of Service

Nicole Whims, MSN, MBA, RN, OCN, has been named the new Chief Nursing Officer of  Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC), effective Monday, April 14. Whims has been serving as the Interim CNO since January of this year. Her commitment to patient care, nursing staff development, and operational excellence complement her ability to lead SBMC’s nursing teams with compassion and vision.

Whims joined SBMC as a graduate registered nurse in June 2006 and has served in a variety of roles, including staff nurse, educator, manager of oncology, director of medical-surgical services, and senior director of med/surg and telemetry, before stepping in as interim CNO. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing with an emphasis in leadership in health care systems from Grand Canyon University, as well as a Master of Business Administration with a focus on organizational leadership from the University of Arizona Global Campus.

“Nicole is a true asset to SBMC. She is passionate about our mission, dedicated to our staff, and committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients,” said Doug Kleam, SBMC President. “Nicole shared she is proud to have grown within our organization and is excited to see what successes we can achieve together as a team.”

Under Whims’ leadership, SBMC opened the transitional care clinic to ensure discharged patients are seen within seven days. She has also provided nursing oversight for key strategic initiatives, including the general Inpatient Hospice Program and the Virtual Companion Program.

