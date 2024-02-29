Rialto’s Blink Fitness Celebrates Women’s History Month with Free “Girls in the Weight Room” Series

In honor of Women’s History Month, Blink Fitness in Rialto is enhancing its acclaimed “Women in the Weight Room” series by introducing a special, free class for girls aged 14 to 17. This initiative, alongside the weekly Empower Hour sessions for women, aims to empower females of all ages to embrace strength training.

The “Girls in the Weight Room” class, scheduled for International Women’s Day on March 8th at 4:30 pm, is designed to provide a supportive environment for teenagers to learn the basics of weight lifting. Participants will be taught proper warm-up and cool-down techniques, correct form, and how to choose safe weights to prevent injuries. The goal is to make strength training accessible and enjoyable, setting a foundation for lifelong fitness. Girls who attend the class will receive a free 1-year Junior Gray membership, with space available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For adult women, Blink Fitness is offering the free Empower Hour class every Tuesday from 7-8 pm, led by certified personal trainers. Each session focuses on a different muscle group:

March 5th: Pull Day (Back + Biceps)

March 12th: Push Day (Chest, Shoulders + Triceps)

March 19th: Core Day (Abs)

March 26th: Lower Body Day (Legs + Glutes)

Blink trainers are committed to providing a fun and educational experience, helping participants develop confidence and skills in the weight room. “Learning the fundamentals early can have a lasting positive impact on their lives,” said a representative from Blink Fitness.

The initiative is part of Blink Fitness’s commitment to fostering an inclusive fitness community and encouraging more women and girls to explore the benefits of weight lifting. Both the “Girls in the Weight Room” class and the Empower Hour sessions are open to the public, and participants do not need to be Blink Fitness members to attend.

For more information or to register for the classes, visit the Blink Fitness Rialto website.