San Bernardino Firefighters Tame Fierce Commercial and Residential Flames in Back-to-Back Downtown Blazes

San Bernardino County Fire Department (SBCoFD) crews were stretched thin on February 24 as they responded to two structure fires that erupted within minutes of each other in the downtown area of San Bernardino. The simultaneous fires, one residential and the other commercial, demanded a rapid and coordinated response to prevent further damage and ensure public safety.

The first blaze was reported at 9:36 a.m. in the 200 block of East Olive Street. “911 callers stated smoke and fire were emanating from a home,” said Battalion Chief Mike Mcclintock, SBCoFD’s Public Information Officer.

Engine 221, already in the vicinity, arrived on the scene within two minutes to find heavy smoke billowing from a single-story residence. Firefighters quickly launched an attack, battling the flames and conducting a thorough search for any occupants.

“Despite barred windows and heavy smoke conditions, our crews were able to knock the fire down rapidly, thanks to their swift response,” Mcclintock added. The fire was successfully contained, with no victims found inside the home. A total of four engines, a truck company, a medic squad, a fire investigator, and a battalion chief responded to the scene.

Shortly thereafter, at 9:39 a.m., another call dispatched crews to the 300 block of West 4th Street, where a commercial building was reported ablaze. Firefighters arrived to find smoke emerging from a 20,000 square-foot, three-story commercial structure.

They quickly entered the smoke-filled building, working to locate and extinguish the fire, which was confined to the first floor within 15 minutes of their arrival. “Two occupants were discovered inside the vacant building and were safely evacuated,” Mcclintock reported. The response to this fire involved six engines, two truck companies, a medic squad, a fire investigator, and a battalion chief.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident. Although the fires occurred close to each other, they appear to be unrelated. The cause and origin of each fire are currently under investigation by SBCoFD investigators. To maintain uninterrupted fire and EMS coverage for the area, multiple “move-up” engines were dispatched to cover the vacant fire stations.

