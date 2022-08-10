RUSD opens new school year with three new principals in place

The Rialto Unified School District proudly welcomed students back into the classroom this week while also welcoming a trio of new leaders for the Coyotes, Seahawks, and Stars.

The 2022-2023 school year kicked off on Monday, August 8 in the RUSD. Students were warmly welcomed back onto campus following summer break with teachers, principals, administrators, and staff celebrating the return of students and greeting them as they filed back onto campus. Schools across the District pulled out all the stops during their welcome-back celebrations with balloons and red carpets to Star Wars characters and cheerleaders as students arrived at school.

Photos RUSD: First day of first grade and the first recess of first grade! A student at Fitzgerald Elementary School in the Rialto Unified School District enjoys recess on the first day of school, August 8.

A new principal was on hand to greet the students at Kucera Middle School and Simpson and Werner Elementary School. The RUSD proudly introduced Tami Butler at Werner Elementary School, Jennifer Cuevas at Kucera Middle School, and Dr. Natasha Jones at Simpson Elementary School. Dr. Jones is one of more than 20 new hires in administration positions who came from outside of the District.

History was also made with the opening of Zupanic Virtual Academy as school started. Zupanic Virtual Academy offers students in grades TK to 12th the opportunity to participate in a rigorous instructional program in a virtual setting. This innovative initiative, led by Zupanic Virtual Academy Principal Dr. Kyla Griffin and under the direction of the RUSD Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila, gives students flexibility in their education. Zupanic Virtual Academy offers both daily virtual instruction with a classroom teacher and an Independent Study format with a web-based instructional program for students to choose from.

While Monday marked the momentous beginning of the new school year, there is so much already planned to keep students, families, and staff engaged in the coming months. Elementary Schools hold their Back to School Night event on August 11. Middle School will hold their Back to School event on August 17 and High School’s follow on September 1. High School juniors and seniors will want to participate in the 23rd annual U-CAN College Historically Black Colleges and Universities Recruitment Fair on September 22, 2022, at the Ontario Convention Center. Anyone interested in attending can register at https://gotocollegefairs.swoogo.com/ucan-registration.