San Bernardino County Fire Promotes Four Battalion Chiefs, Fourteen Captains to Strengthen Emergency Response

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (County Fire) is proud to announce the promotion of four new battalion chiefs and fourteen new captains, reinforcing its commitment to public safety and enhancing emergency response capabilities across the county. These leadership appointments will ensure stronger fire protection, improved incident management, and greater resilience in the face of increasing demands on the fire service.

San Bernardino County spans urban, mountain and desert regions. These promotions are essential to meeting the needs of residents and visitors alike. The newly promoted battalion chiefs and captains will take on key leadership roles across the county, strengthening frontline operations and providing strategic oversight in times of crisis.

“The safety of our communities depends on strong leadership and well-trained personnel,” said County Fire Chief Dan Munsey. “These highly qualified men and women represent the best of County Fire. These promotions are a part of the district’s ongoing investment in the future of San Bernardino County Fire.”

The following individuals were successful in the promotion process:

Battalion Chief:

Chris Bowden

Kyle Hauducoeur

Greg Soria

Tony Villarino



Captain:

Brian Bradley

Cliff Brackin

Ryan Gilford

Benjamin Gradias

Jeremiah Johnson

Dennis Jones

Landen Markegard

John Marini

Sheldon Osekowsky

Brent Sargenti

Eric Sherwin

Michelle Smith

Michael Stachowicz

Randy Wormdahl