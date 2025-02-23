Elementary, middle, and high school students across Fontana Unified School District made history as they performed in one of the first student, theatrical productions of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child High School Edition” in the A.B. Miller High School and District Theater Conservatory.

With wands at the ready, 39 students from Canyon Crest Elementary, Wayne Ruble and Southridge Tech middle schools, and A.B. Miller High School took the stage for eight performances of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” at the historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.

A.B. Miller High School and Fontana Unified’s professionally produced show, supported by the Theatrical Arts International Foundation, gave students the opportunity to perform in a high-caliber production and brought the magic of the wizarding world to life. As part of the District’s career and technical education programming, FUSD’s Theater Conservatory gives students a taste of life on a professional stage, helping them build their portfolios and take their first steps toward a career in the performing arts.

“One of the biggest lessons I want students to take away from this experience is that they don’t have to wait to pursue their passions,” said Joseph Henson, who has more than 30 years of experience as a movie and theater producer and provides theater instruction at 21 FUSD schools. “People always say, ‘Wait until high school,’ or ‘Wait until college,’ but I want them to know they can start building their futures now. This production pushed their limits, and they rose to the challenge in ways that were truly inspiring.”

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child High School Edition” follows Harry Potter’s son, Albus Severus, as he struggles to live up to the Potter legacy while attending Hogwarts. He embarks on a time-traveling journey that alters history, exploring themes of family, destiny, and the father-son relationship.

A.B. Miller High School acquired the rights to perform “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child High School Edition” after nearly a year of work and collaboration between Senior Director of College, Careers, and Economic Development Hillary Wolfe, Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator Ken Bencomo, A.B. Miller Principal Dr. Barbara Kelley, and Henson. A.B. Miller High School secured the rights so early that the District’s production ran prior to the national tour opening at the Hollywood Pantages on Feb. 15.

The students followed a professional Broadway timeline, rehearsing for four weeks with 12-hour weekend sessions before performing eight shows in one week.

From casting spells and flying on brooms to dealing with a man-eating bookshelf, students had to navigate complex illusions and integrate them into their acting. Their ability to perform these intricate effects while maintaining their character and timing highlights their level of dedication and talent, said Henson.

“For being my first ever show, I’m truly honored to have worked with so many talented kids,” A.B. Miller High School junior Isabel Cervantes said. “It was a blast and a half being able to make such a magical show come to life and bring joy to the community. I can’t wait to see what else A.B. Miller High will do in the future!”

Looking ahead, Fontana Unified’s Theater Conservatory is preparing for its next two productions, with upcoming shows including Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” from Feb. 28 to March 2 and “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” from April 11 to 13, providing students with additional opportunities to continue developing their craft and showcase their talents to the community.

“I am honored to have A.B. Miller attached to this production of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.’ It gave our students the opportunity to bring to life the next chapter in a beloved story. I want to thank Mr. Henson for his passion and love of the arts, and his belief in making magic possible,” Kelley said. “To watch the students go from audition to the final curtain call was fantastic and will always be etched in my heart, as well as those who had the opportunity to watch it.”