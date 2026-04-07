San Bernardino Hires Tarik Rahmani as Finance Director to Lead City’s Fiscal Strategy

The City of San Bernardino is pleased to announce the appointment of Tarik Rahmani as its new Finance Director, who brings nearly twenty-five years of high-level municipal finance and executive leadership experience to the organization.

Rahmani most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Interim Deputy City Manager for the City of North Miami Beach, where he oversaw multiple departments, including Finance, Utilities, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and the Library. In that role, he was responsible for managing the City’s operating budget, capital improvement and infrastructure programs, and long-term financial strategy.

“Tarik Rahmani brings a proven track record of financial leadership, innovation, and strategic thinking to San Bernardino,” said City Manager Eric Levitt. “His extensive experience in municipal finance and his ability to align fiscal strategies with community priorities will be instrumental. He is a great addition to our team.”

Prior to his tenure in Florida, Rahmani held several key leadership roles in California, including as Deputy City Manager and Finance Director for the City of Carson. There, he served as the City’s Chief Financial and Innovation Officer, managing a large finance team and overseeing the budgeting, capital improvement, and infrastructure programs.

Rahmani also served as President of Finance for the League of California Cities, where he represented municipal finance interests on the organization’s Board of Directors and worked collaboratively to support cities across the state.

“I am honored to join the City of San Bernardino and look forward to working with the City Council, staff, and community to advance sound financial practices and support the City’s continued growth and success,” said Rahmani.

Rahmani’s earlier experience includes senior financial leadership positions in the Pacific Northwest, serving as Finance Manager in Bellevue, Washington, Finance and Operations Manager in Seattle, and as Senior Economist for the Seattle Department of Transportation.

As Finance Director in San Bernardino, Rahmani will oversee all financial operations for the City, including budgeting, accounting, treasury, purchasing, payroll, grant management, and business registration. He will play a key role in ensuring fiscal sustainability while supporting the City’s priorities and services for residents and businesses.

He holds a master’s degree in agricultural economics and econometrics from New Mexico State University and bachelor’s degree in enterprise financial management from the University of Carthage.

Rahmani’s first day was March 30.