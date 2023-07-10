San Bernardino School District Champions Student Athletes with Free Physicals Initiative

In a heartwarming move that underscores its commitment to student health and well-being, the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) has partnered with UCR School of Medicine and Well-One Health to offer free sports physicals for student athletes.

The initiative, set to take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 8 to 11 a.m., is part of the district’s back-to-school preparation and aims to ensure that every student athlete has access to necessary health checks. The physicals will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located at 1407 North Arrowhead Avenue in San Bernardino.

The SBCUSD has emphasized that all middle and high school students trying out for a school sport must have a sports physical within the last year. The district recognizes the importance of these physicals and is committed to ensuring that lack of insurance or legal documentation doesn’t stand in the way of students’ athletic pursuits.

This initiative comes at a critical time when many Californians, and indeed Americans, lack health insurance coverage. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2021, an estimated 8.8% of people in the United States were without health insurance. In California, the uninsured rate was slightly lower at 7.7%, but still represented over 3 million individuals.

The free physicals offering is not only a boon for student athletes but also a convenience for families, who can easily book an appointment here. No insurance or legal documentation is required, removing potential barriers and making the process as straightforward as possible.

The SBCUSD‘s commitment to student health and well-being is a testament to their dedication to supporting students in their academic and athletic journeys. This initiative is a shining example of how school districts can step up to provide essential services in a time of need, ensuring that all students, regardless of their circumstances, have the opportunity to participate in sports and enjoy the benefits of physical activity.