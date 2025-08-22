Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Election Rigging Response Act legislative package on Thursday, placing Proposition 50 on the November ballot and giving Californians a chance to counter congressional redistricting moves initiated by former President Trump and Republican-led states like Texas.

“Californians have been uniquely targeted by the Trump Administration, and thanks to the hard work of the California Legislature, they will have a choice to fight back — and bring much needed accountability to Trump’s efforts to undermine the democratic process,” Newsom said.

The package includes:

Assembly Constitutional Amendment 8 (Rivas, McGuire), which would allow a temporary congressional map if other states redraw their districts mid-decade.

which would allow a temporary congressional map if other states redraw their districts mid-decade. Senate Bill 280 (Cervantes, Pellerin), which establishes the timeline and funding for a special election scheduled for Nov. 4, 2025.

which establishes the timeline and funding for a special election scheduled for Nov. 4, 2025. Assembly Bill 604 (Aguiar-Curry, Gonzalez), which sets the temporary map to be used if ACA 8 passes.

“California will not be a bystander to Trump’s power grab,” said Speaker Robert Rivas. “We are acting to defend our state from his attacks, by taking it directly to the voters.”

Senate pro Tem Mike McGuire described the proposal as “temporary” and aimed at fairness. “Today’s action means we’re fighting back for our democracy and our future — not with fire — but with the power of the voters and millions of folks across the Golden State,” he said.

Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes, D-San Bernardino, who stood with Newsom at the signing, said, “This is about protecting democracy, ensuring fairness in our elections, and fighting back against Trump’s power grab. Californians deserve the right to make their voices heard and to hold those undermining the democratic process accountable.”

Newsom also issued a proclamation setting the special election for Nov. 4, 2025.

The legislation follows the framework Newsom unveiled last week at the Democracy Center in Los Angeles. Officials said the state’s earlier defense efforts against Trump administration policies—including litigation funded by $5 million—have already recouped at least $168 billion in federal funding, reflecting a 3.4 million percent return on investment.