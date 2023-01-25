Thanks to the community, SB High School student raises enough money to fly to Texas to play in All-American Bowl￼

In November 2022, San Bernardino High School student and football player Raymond Ortega (position: center) called upon the community to help raise funds so he could compete in the Dream All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium, in Texas between December 19-22.

Thanks to the community, Ortega’s dream came true and not only did he raise enough funds to compete in the showcase, but he also raised enough funds to bring his dad along, so he did not have to go at it alone.

“It was Raymond and I’s first flight. It was an awesome experience for both of us. Raymond played his heart out on the AT&T Stadium field and had the opportunity to speak with multiple scouts from colleges from across the United States,” said Father Daniel Ortega.

Daniel said the pair’s schedule went something like this:

December 18th: Landed at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and checked into hotel

December 19th: Attended meeting with the organization and practiced

December 20th: Practiced in the morning and attended a seminar at night

December 21st: Practiced in the morning, attended a seminar at night, spoke with recruiters

December 22nd: Game Day at AT&T Stadium

December 23rd: Flew into LAX and arrived home in time for Christmas Eve

At the four-day showcase, Raymond was said to have caught the eye of a couple of recruiters who invited him to play in an invite-only All-American Bowl in Florida in March 2023, but due to monetary reasons, Raymond had to forgo the opportunity.

“But, he will be competing in the All-American Bowl at the Rams’ So-Fi Stadium in April 2023 and after the holidays he quickly got back to conditioning and working with Coach Terrance Smalls at Lab 909 in Loma Linda,” continued Daniel.

It’s evident that Raymond is stepping into a bright future by the sounds of his forthcoming college and career plans.

“My dream college is USC, but I’m also open to other universities. I hope to play in the NFL someday, but if that doesn’t work out, I want to get a degree in sociology or physics and maybe work towards a career in the military and then become a police officer,” said Raymond.

In the meantime, the Los Angeles Rams Fan, Raymond, is keeping busy having just competed in the Big Dog Bowl in Grand Terrace on New Year’s Eve, and is actively preparing to compete in Los Angeles’ Rivals Combine Series Showcase in March, right before taking the field at So-Fi Stadium in April.

To learn how you can assist Raymond with his football goals, visit register.o-d.com/camp/donate/69824-85-52401