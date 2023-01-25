Omnitrans CEO/GM named Woman of the Year

Omnitrans CEO/General Manager Erin Rogers has been named “Woman of the Year” by the Women’s Transportation Seminar (WTS) – Inland Empire chapter.

“It is an honor to be acknowledged for my work in the industry I have dedicated

my career to and have Omnitrans recognized for the strategic and important

work the agency is doing,” said Rogers. “I am proud of Omnitrans’ initiatives to

connect our community, and of our team.”

Rogers was nominated and selected by WTS member voting for her leadership in

transit service innovation and effectiveness, and her development of women in

key roles. Omnitrans’ senior leadership team is 50 percent female, including the

agency’s first female director of maintenance. The agency also partners with

WTS on events such Classroom to Career days to expose students to

professional possibilities in the industry and build the next generation of transit

leaders.

WTS’s mission is to attract, sustain, connect and advance women’s careers to

strengthen the transportation industry. “[Rogers] is inspirational,” said WTS

Inland Empire Chapter President Stephanie Blanco.