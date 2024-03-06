Third Annual Prestige Film Festival Set to Illuminate Colton with Cinematic Brilliance

Film enthusiasts and cinephiles are in for a treat as the Prestige Film Festival returns for its third year, promising an even more impressive lineup of cinematic gems. This year, the festival will unfold at the 3 Iron Brewery in Colton on April 27 and 28, showcasing over 50 films from a diverse array of genres and countries.

After two successful years in Banning, the festival has found a new home closer to its roots in the San Bernardino and Highland area. “We wanted to bring the festival closer to our community and make it more accessible to local filmmakers and audiences,” said Chuck Cerda, President of the Prestige Film Festival.

The festival kicks off on April 27 with a ceremony at 5 PM, where filmmakers and actors will be honored in categories such as Best Animated Short Film, People’s Choice Award, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Short Film, and Best Student Film. The evening will also feature live music, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival is its commitment to accessibility. “We’ve decided to offer free entry to everyone this year, thanks to the generous support of 3 Iron Brewery,” Cerda explained. “This allows us to lower the barriers for filmmakers and audiences alike, making the festival a truly inclusive event.”

The Prestige Film Festival has gained international recognition for its dedication to diversity in cinema. With participants from over 40 countries, including Iran, Italy, China, and Brazil, the festival has become a global platform for showcasing unique stories and perspectives. “Our mission is to celebrate diversity in film, and we’re proud to have received a state award from Fiona Ma for our efforts in our first year,” Cerda added.

Among the films to be screened is “Marbles” by Kyle Hatley, a poignant exploration of grief and strange abilities, nominated for Best Short Film and the People’s Choice Award. Another notable entry is “The Old Man in the Rocking Chair” by Eric Yoder, a suspenseful tale featuring Niko El Santo, whose performance has earned him a nomination for Best Actor.

The festival also provides a platform for emerging talent, with a focus on student filmmakers. “Beneath Her Sorrows” by San Bernardino Valley College film student Juan Manuel Villegas is nominated for Best Student Film. The film delves into the impact of death on those closest to the deceased, showcasing Villegas’ storytelling prowess.

As the Prestige Film Festival continues to evolve, Cerda reflects on its origins. “My friends and I started making short films with a VHS camcorder back in 2000. The idea for the festival came from a desire to create a space where filmmakers like my friend Raul Marrero could share their work without the high costs and barriers of traditional film festivals,” he said.

With its diverse lineup, commitment to accessibility, and celebration of cinematic storytelling, the Third Annual Prestige Film Festival is set to be a highlight in Colton’s cultural calendar.

For more information and updates on the festival schedule, visit the Prestige Film Festival’s website and Instagram page.

Juan Manuel Villegas accepting a Grand Jury Honorary Mention at SBVC’s 2023 Wolverine Con Film Festival, and is currently nominated for Best Student Film in the 2024 Prestige Film Festival for Beneath Her Sorrows.