Two-Alarm Fire Ravages Through Inland Center Drive Building, No Injuries Reported

A massive two-alarm fire tore through a commercial building on Inland Center Drive on June 18, causing extensive damage but fortunately resulting in no injuries.

San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to the scene just east of the 215 freeway at 11:54 p.m. after multiple 911 callers reported seeing smoke and flames erupting from the structure. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire emanating from the large commercial occupancy.

Firefighters immediately initiated a fire attack, facing significant challenges with forcible entry and severe fire conditions. Despite their efforts to search for potential victims and contain the blaze, the size of the building and the intensity of the fire prompted the call for a second alarm.

As the fire continued to grow, crews were forced to transition to a defensive strategy. From outside, they deployed ladder pipes and hand lines, pouring thousands of gallons of water onto the inferno. An excavator was brought in to assist with safely overhauling and extinguishing the structurally compromised building.

“Despite the rapid response and valiant efforts of our crews, the fire’s intensity and the building’s size presented substantial challenges,” said Mike McClintock, Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer for San Bernardino County Fire. “We are grateful that no firefighters or citizens were injured in this incident.”

San Bernardino County Fire responded with eight engines, three truck companies, three chief officers, a heavy equipment team, and two fire investigators. Colton Fire also assisted in battling the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For further information, contact Mike McClintock at mmcclintock@sbcfire.org.