Waterman Turnout Hydroelectric Station Powers Up, Marks a Milestone in Renewable Energy

San Bernardino Valley, along with the City of San Bernardino Municipal Water Department (SBMWD), proudly held a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 23, 2024, to celebrate the completion of the Waterman Turnout Hydroelectric Station. After a decade of planning, design, and construction, the station has begun generating hydropower while also recharging flows from the State Water Project at the Waterman Spreading Basins.

“This hydroelectric project exemplifies our commitment to delivering cost-effective solutions that maximize the benefits of ratepayer investments,” said Paul Kielhold, San Bernardino Valley Board President.

Using a Pelton turbine, the facility harnesses the pressure from the State Water Project’s Devil Canyon Afterbay to produce mechanical energy, which powers an electrical generator. The facility is expected to generate up to 4,000 megawatt hours per year, resulting in $5.95 million in energy savings over 30 years. Facilities like this are long-term infrastructure investments anticipated to be operational for 70-100 years. As of August 28, the facility is successfully generating power.

Waterman Turnout Hydroelectric Station took shape through a partnership with SBMWD, with each entity sharing equally in the costs and benefits. “This project is a true testament to what we can achieve through collaboration,” said Heather Dyer, CEO and General Manager of San Bernardino Valley. “Partnering with the City of San Bernardino Municipal Water Department allowed us to combine resources and expertise, adding another benefit to this facility including flood control, groundwater replenishment, and now hydroelectric generation.”

“Energy sustainability is important for all Californians. This project harnesses the natural high-pressure flow, turning it into a renewable energy source,” said Miguel Guerrero, General Manager of SBMWD. “This will benefit facilities beyond the project site, ultimately offsetting costs for the communities we serve.”

The hydroelectric unit is now fully operational, generating power using the high-pressure flows from the State Water Project. At optimal performance, the facility can provide up to 24,720 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of renewable energy per day, enough energy to power the equivalent of 423 homes for a year.