Another religious group goes virtual: Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses concludes August 29-30

This weekend concludes the extraordinary six-part “Always Rejoice”! convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses, streamed by more than 14 million households around the world thus far, and in 511 languages.

The decision to move this signature annual event to an online platform came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and was guided by two basic principles – the love of neighbor and sincere value for life. Typically these conventions have been hosted around the United States in 688 cities and held in stadiums, large arenas, and some smaller meeting venues.

Locally, four conventions were scheduled to be held during the months of July through September, at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, where 7,000 were expected to attend each convention. The convention was cancelled in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we cannot meet together in person, this year’s convention has proven to draw us even closer as individuals, families, and congregations,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “It underscores our unity as an international brotherhood and displays our desire to serve God despite our physical location. Not only are we all viewing the same information in our respective countries, but we are able to stop, meditate, and review the content at our own pace.”

During the final session of the convention, audiences will watch the conclusion of the feature-length film: Nehemiah: “The Joy of Jehovah Is Your Stronghold.” The program will conclude with the discourse titled, “Find Exquisite Delight in Jehovah!” in which viewers will see how they can remain joyful in their lives and service to God, despite changing circumstances in today’s world.