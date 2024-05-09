Music Changing Lives Secures Proclamation for Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month, Advocates Fair Wages for Creatives

In a significant step toward empowering artists and creatives, on April 24th, San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. declared April 2024 through 2029 as “Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month,” recognizing the critical role of arts and culture in the Inland Empire and beyond, and honoring the efforts of Music Changing Lives (MCL) in promoting these endeavors.

“We’ve recognized Music Changing Lives with a proclamation, declaring April 2024 through 2029 as Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month,” said Baca Jr., underscoring MCL’s role in nurturing the region’s arts community and its contribution to society at large.

MCL’s founder, Josiah Bruny, emphasized the disparity between the arts sector’s contribution to the economy and the compensation artists receive. “The arts represent more than 14 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and we only get 67 cents per capita back to the arts, which is like a slap in the face to artists and creatives,” he explained. To address this, MCL aims to make a million millionaires through the arts and creative fields by advocating for prevailing wages and encouraging fair pay for all artists and creatives.

At MCL’s 26th anniversary celebration, Bruny provided tangible examples of their efforts. The event’s DJ, for instance, was paid $600, equating to $200 an hour, and the landscapers maintaining MCL’s urban garden in San Bernardino are respectfully compensated at $20 an hour. The urban garden is also helping to combat the looming food desert in San Bernardino by offering fresh produce to the community, fostering sustainability alongside artistic and cultural growth.

MCL’s work encompasses several pillars, including health, wealth, fitness, self-actualization, and creating sustainability. “It’s changing our neighborhoods and uplifting them. A kid getting a job like this, beautifying land at $20 an hour, is well worth his time,” Bruny noted. The organization is also working on advocating for the installation of proper bike lanes and ample street lights in the area surrounding the garden.

During IECN’s coverage of the MCL Urban Garden celebration on April 28th, the publication witnessed the impact of the organization’s work firsthand. A teenager with a history of substance abuse and incarceration approached Bruny, confirming he would start work in the garden the following week. Bruny had made an agreement with the young adult that if he stayed clean and on a straightforward path, he could continue to work. This job, paying $20 an hour, would not only allow him to take pride in his community but also keep him on a positive track forward.

“Our work demonstrates that everyone is an artist, and we’re here fighting to give artists prevailing wages,” Bruny stated. MCL’s advocacy for fair wages, community engagement, and artistic empowerment continues to contribute to a more vibrant Inland Empire and supports artists and creatives in achieving meaningful success.