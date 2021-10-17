Application deadline extended for Operation Recognition Veterans Diploma Project

Local Advertisement

The deadline to apply for the 13th annual Operation Recognition Veterans Diploma Project has been extended to October 25.

Eligible veterans are encouraged to submit their applications for Operation Recognition, the annual graduation ceremony which awards diplomas to men and women whose high school education was interrupted due to military service or internment in a Japanese American camp.

In partnership with the County Department of Veterans Affairs, the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools is offering an opportunity for veterans and internees who qualify to receive their high school diploma, as authorized through the California Education Code. More than 275 county veterans have been honored and recognized since 2009.

Veterans who served in and received an honorable discharge from World War II, the Korean War, or the Vietnam War, or individuals who were interned in a Japanese American relocation camp and are San Bernardino County residents are eligible to participate. Veterans must have been enrolled in high school prior to their military service to be eligible for the Veterans Diploma Project.

Local Advertisement

Diplomas will be awarded at a special presentation. There is no cost to apply or to receive a high school diploma.

Applications can be downloaded from the County Schools website at https://vdp.sbcss.k12.ca.us/attachments/article/2/VDP_Full_Application_2021.pdf.

For assistance with verification of military service and/or discharge papers, contact the County Department of Veterans Affairs at 866-472-8387.

For more information about the program, visit the County Schools Veterans Diploma Project webpage at https://vdp.sbcss.k12.ca.us/ or contact County Schools at 909-386-2406.