Dr. Gwen Dowdy-Rodgers Details Why School Board Elections Matter in San Bernardino County

School board elections help determine who oversees district spending, classroom policies and decisions that can change where a child attends school. Dr. Gwen Dowdy-Rodgers wants San Bernardino County voters to understand those responsibilities before choosing their representatives.

Drawing on her experience as a parent advocate, district school board member and county board trustee, she encourages residents to research candidates, ask questions and remain involved after Election Day.

“Use your voice and your vote,” Dowdy-Rodgers said.

She served on the San Bernardino City Unified School District board before joining the San Bernardino County Board of Education in 2022. Her Area D constituency includes communities served by the San Bernardino, Rialto and Snowline school districts.

Dowdy-Rodgers is unopposed and will return to the county board without appearing on the November ballot, according to Ballotpedia. She said she redirected her campaign toward encouraging participation in other races.

“But it doesn’t make me stop working,” she said.

Her guidance begins with understanding the office. District school boards govern individual districts, including decisions about budgets, policies and instruction. She said the county board hears expulsion and interdistrict transfer appeals, adopts curriculum for programs operated by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and oversees county-authorized charter schools.

Knowing those differences helps voters evaluate campaign priorities and identify which officials can address their concerns.

She also emphasizes accessibility and follow-through. Conversations with candidates and elected officials, she said, give residents opportunities to ask whether their actions match their commitments.

“Is that person really doing what they said they were going to do?” she said.

To begin that research, Dowdy-Rodgers recommends the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters and the League of Women Voters. Ballotpedia offers another resource for information about candidates and elections.

At elections.sbcounty.gov, residents can access My Elections Gateway for personalized voter information guides, sample ballots, polling locations and mail ballot status. Reading candidate statements provides a starting point for comparing experience and priorities.

For Dowdy-Rodgers, learning about candidates is part of a longer relationship between residents and their representatives. Her own introduction to that relationship came as a mother helping parents who felt unheard or were uncomfortable questioning school officials.

Concerns about suspensions and classroom removals exposed an “us against them” feeling, she recalled. Learning policies and building relationships helped families understand their rights and work with educators on solutions.

Parents eventually encouraged her to seek a board seat. Once elected, she continued urging families to participate before a disagreement became a crisis.

“Don’t wait to be angry to come,” she said.

Dr. Gwen Dowdy-Rodgers began her path to school board service by helping parents navigate school policies and advocate for their children.

She encourages residents to review meeting agendas, check public comment procedures and contact trustees with questions. Families unable to attend can email individual members or the board.

She cautions that public comment may not produce an immediate exchange with board members. Understanding meeting procedures helps residents prepare their remarks and follow up through other channels, she said. She also asks faith-based organizations and community groups to share meeting schedules.

Her district board experience offers examples of why that participation matters.

A third grader at Urbita Elementary wanted healthier lunch options and organized a petition with friends. Dowdy-Rodgers said she arranged a nutrition center visit, where they reviewed menus and discussed possible changes within nutrition requirements.

Some menu changes followed, she said.

Another student asked why middle schools lacked gyms. Dowdy-Rodgers said she took the question to district leaders and advocated for the facilities. Funding was later earmarked for that purpose, she said.

“If I don’t know the answer, I’m not going to make it up,” she said. “But I will find out.”

She carries that emphasis on participation into her county work. She said she helped establish a county-level African American parent advisory group and is pursuing a student board member so young people can contribute directly to decisions affecting them.

“And now I want them sitting next to me,” she said.

Her commitment continued after her own children graduated. She worried that schools lost experienced parent advocates as families moved on and wanted new leaders prepared to take over.

She credits her mentor, the late educator Margaret Hill, with reinforcing the importance of caring for the community’s children. Today, she leads a “mom mob” that greets elementary school students.

Her ties to local schools began in childhood. She attended Roosevelt Elementary, Arrowview Middle School, San Bernardino High School and San Bernardino Valley College. She sometimes shares her elementary school photograph with students to show their common roots.

“I went to these same schools that you went to. I lived here,” she said.

She taught her children about voting by taking them along before school so they could watch and collect voting stickers. Today, she researches her ballot, shares resources with relatives and encourages them to vote early.

For residents making their own voting plans, the registrar’s 2026 election guidance sets an 8 p.m. Nov. 3 deadline for returning ballots to drop boxes. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received within seven days. Voters mailing near Election Day should request a manual postmark inside a post office.

Eligible residents who missed the Oct. 19 registration deadline can still register and vote in person through Election Day using conditional voter registration. Their ballots are counted after officials verify eligibility.

Dowdy-Rodgers’ emphasis on staying involved also applies to her own service. Students still call her at the phone number her husband gave her decades ago, and some ask to meet over Zoom.

“I just committed and said I’ll show up,” she said. “And I’ve been showing up ever since.”