Rialto City Council Candidates Address Warehouse Growth, Public Safety and Aging Roads

Inland Empire Community News (IECN) reached out to Rialto city council candidates. They were given four identical questions about infrastructure, industrial development, public safety and economic vitality. IECN has published their answers as written, editing only for clarity or to adhere to AP style guidelines.

Several candidates, including Celina Diaz, Robert Bustamonte, Rafael Trujillo and Edward J. Carillo did not respond by the time of publication.

Infrastructure: What specific infrastructure improvements would you prioritize if elected, and how would you propose paying for them?

Edward Montoya Jr.: I’ll continue to prioritize street repairs, road resurfacing, and basic maintenance that residents see every day. I have been working with the Director of Public Works to ensure we have a road analysis and cost for our ever-degrading roads by the end of the year. Aging roads and poor pavement conditions affect safety, property values, and our daily quality of life. I have also been focusing on traffic flow improvements in high-use corridors ensuring that infrastructure keeps up with growth. Funding should come primarily from existing city resources, state and federal grants, and careful prioritization within the budget rather than new taxes. Responsible planning and transparent spending are essential. I will continue to demand full transparency of all funding allocated.

Ana Gonzalez: Rialto needs a comprehensive infrastructure improvement plan that prioritizes residents’ everyday needs while preparing our city for future growth. My priorities include repairing and maintaining streets, improving sidewalks and pedestrian crossings(safe routes to school), strengthening water and sewer systems, expanding accessibility for seniors and people with disabilities, and investing in safer, more walkable neighborhoods. I would also support improvements to parks, public spaces, stormwater management, and sustainable transportation infrastructure.

As a member of the Rialto Budget Advisory Committee and Chair of the California Transportation Commission’s Interagency Equity Advisory Committee, I understand the importance of responsible budgeting and securing outside funding. I would work to identify state and federal grants, transportation funding programs, and infrastructure partnerships that reduce the burden on local taxpayers. I would also advocate for transparent budgeting so residents understand how public dollars are allocated and whether projects are meeting their goals.

Infrastructure investments must be equitable, meaning every neighborhood deserves attention—not just areas experiencing new development. I would support a phased, data-driven capital improvement plan with clear timelines, public progress reports, and measurable outcomes. My goal is to modernize Rialto’s infrastructure responsibly, and ensure our city’s growth is supported by reliable, safe, and sustainable public services.

Carl Mayfield: Rialto is growing, but our infrastructure must keep pace with that growth. My priorities include improving roads and intersections, reducing traffic congestion, strengthening pedestrian and school-zone safety, and expanding parks, sports fields, and recreational facilities.

I also believe infrastructure investments must be distributed fairly throughout our city. Established neighborhoods should not be overlooked while newer developments receive improvements.

I would advocate for a comprehensive infrastructure assessment that prioritizes projects based on public safety, community needs, and long-term costs. New development should also contribute its fair share toward the infrastructure demands it creates, consistent with state law.

When it comes to funding, I believe we must be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. I would pursue state and federal grants, transportation funding, development impact fees, and appropriate public-private partnerships. I would also examine existing spending priorities and opportunities for cost savings before considering additional financial burdens on residents.

Not every project can be funded through grants alone, but we owe residents a serious effort to maximize available resources.

My goal is simple: responsible growth, equitable investment, and infrastructure improvements that benefit the people who already call Rialto home.

Blanca Mondragon: First, I will participate and work together with my council members directly to budget and propose votes on how to spend millions of dollars on neighborhood public projects (such as park renovations, library tech, or street safety improvements).

If that is not an option, California offers residential and housing infrastructure grants through state agencies like the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and partner organizations.

Warehouses and industrial development: How would you balance industrial development with protecting residents’ health and quality of life, and what specific policies would you support to achieve that balance?

Edward Montoya Jr.: Industrial development brings jobs and tax revenue, but it must not come at the expense of residents’ health and quality of life. Warehouses provide 73% of the City of Rialto’s overall revenue base. I support clear buffering, stronger truck route enforcement, air quality measures and management, and traffic mitigation requirements for all new projects. Development should be directed to appropriate zones, with meaningful community input and enforceable conditions that protect nearby neighborhoods. Growth is necessary, but it must be managed responsibly.

Ana Gonzalez: Rialto deserves economic development that creates opportunity without sacrificing residents’ health, safety, or quality of life. As Executive Director of CCAEJ(47 year old organization), I’ve worked alongside neighbors to address the impacts of warehouse development, pollution, traffic congestion, and industrial expansion. Economic growth must be responsible, transparent, and centered on the people who live in our neighborhoods.

I would support stronger land-use policies that establish meaningful buffers between warehouses and sensitive receptors, including homes, schools, and parks. I would advocate for comprehensive environmental and cumulative-impact reviews, enforceable good-neighbor policies, stronger truck-routing requirements, and effective measures to reduce diesel emissions and protect air and water quality. Developers should be accountable for mitigating the impacts their projects create, not shifting those costs onto residents.

I believe communities must have a meaningful voice early in the planning process, before major decisions are made. Rialto should attract employers that provide good-paying, sustainable jobs and respect workers and surrounding neighborhoods. We can pursue economic development while protecting public health, but that requires thoughtful planning, strong safeguards, and accountability. My goal is a Rialto where businesses can thrive and families can breathe clean air, feel safe, and enjoy a healthy environment.

Carl Mayfield: I have nothing against warehouses. In fact, my first job at 18 years old was working in one. I understand firsthand the employment opportunities industrial businesses provide to hardworking families.

However, Rialto needs balanced development. As our population grows, we cannot become overly dependent on warehousing while overlooking restaurants, grocery stores, retail, parks, and other amenities our residents deserve.

I would support stronger land-use planning that considers the proximity of warehouses to residential neighborhoods, schools, and parks. I would also advocate for designated and enforceable truck routes, traffic mitigation, air-quality protections, appropriate buffers, and meaningful community input before major industrial projects are approved.

Developers should be accountable for addressing the infrastructure and environmental impacts their projects create.

I also believe Rialto must diversify its economic development strategy by attracting businesses that create sustainable jobs while improving residents’ everyday quality of life.

I’m not against industrial development. I’m against unbalanced development that places unnecessary burdens on our neighborhoods.

We can support economic growth while protecting public health, reducing traffic impacts, and building a more complete community.

Blanca Mondragon: I will shift industrial standards away from treating pollution as an inevitable cost of business, using technology to lower emissions while maintaining output. I will direct heavy industry away from dense residential areas and utilize buffer zones, green infrastructure and brownfield redevelopments rather than shifting hazards to vulnerable neighborhoods.

Ed Scott: No one wants warehouses too close to their homes or trucks in their neighborhoods. I have always supported that. Rialto has been at the forefront of this. I supported point of sale warehouses bringing sales tax to Rialto from 10 million dollars 10 years ago to a projected $70 million. Trucks need to be kept on truck routes and not in neighborhoods! I have supported increased truck commercial enforcement by Rialto Police.

Public safety: What do you consider Rialto’s most pressing public safety challenge and what concrete measures would you pursue as a council member to address it?

Edward Montoya Jr.: Rialto’s most pressing public safety challenge is maintaining strong, well-supported police and fire services while addressing crime and quality of life issues in our communities. As a Councilmember, I would continue supporting competitive pay and resources, proactive policing strategies, and mental health and wellness programs – many of which I have helped design across Southern California. Strong public safety is the foundation of our city.

Ana Gonzalez: I believe Rialto’s public safety challenges can be addressed through a comprehensive approach that combines effective emergency response, crime prevention, neighborhood investment, and protection of public health. Residents deserve to feel safe in their homes, on their streets, and in their public spaces.

As a council member, I would prioritize collaboration with the Rialto Police Department, fire and emergency services, San Bernardino County, and state and federal partners to identify neighborhood needs and direct resources where they are most effective. I would support prevention programs that connect young people with education, job training, mentorship, and positive activities, while ensuring first responders have the resources and training necessary to serve residents effectively.

Public safety also means making our streets safer for pedestrians, improving lighting and infrastructure, preparing for emergencies, and protecting families from harmful air pollution and unsafe environmental conditions. I would advocate for regular community engagement (coffee with the chief) so residents can help shape local safety priorities.

My goal is to build a safer Rialto by investing in both immediate public safety needs and long-term prevention, while ensuring every neighborhood and family receives attention, respect, and access to essential services.

Carl Mayfield: With over 20 years of law enforcement experience as a Correctional Officer, Sergeant, Parole Agent, and Parole Supervisor, I understand that effective public safety requires more than responding after a crime occurs.

One of Rialto’s most pressing challenges is ensuring police and fire services keep pace with population growth while maintaining community trust.

I would prioritize adequate staffing, competitive recruitment and retention, modern equipment, ongoing training, and responsible deployment of public safety resources. I would also support stronger neighborhood policing, school safety partnerships, and youth programs focused on prevention and mentorship.

My experience in parole has taught me that rehabilitation, accountability, and second chances can reduce repeat offenses and strengthen entire communities.

I would also advocate for coordinated responses to homelessness, mental health crises, and substance abuse that connect individuals with appropriate services while maintaining public safety.

I believe we can strongly support law enforcement while demanding professionalism, accountability, constitutional policing, and respect for the communities we serve.

Residents deserve public safety services that are adequately supported, responsive, and trusted.

My commitment is to strengthen public safety through effective enforcement, prevention, rehabilitation, and meaningful community partnerships.

Blanca Mondragon: Rialto neighborhoods have recently voiced intense frustration over concentrated spikes in property crimes, including severe waves of mailbox break-ins, identity theft and porch piracy. Additionally, traffic safety remains a persistent danger, leading to major injury collisions. Preventing this will require taking each incident seriously and having our police officers out patrolling and present on our streets.

Ed Scott: Homelessness is rampant in California, San Bernardino County and Rialto. The current State and County plan is not working. We must demand they do a better job and address the drug problem which has a direct relationship to homelessness. I have consistently supported increased services by Rialto police in dealing with this critical issue. We have built a new state of the art Police department giving them the equipment and tools they need to deal with these issues.

Business and economic vitality: What specific policies would you pursue to attract and retain businesses in Rialto, support small business owners and encourage economic development that benefits the broader community?

Edward Montoya Jr.: To attract and retain businesses, I would focus on public safety, reliable infrastructure, and a more efficient, predictable permitting process. I have worked directly with Economic Development to help streamline processes so they more closely match neighboring cities and move projects forward faster. Small businesses need a city that is easy to work with and responsive to their concerns. Supporting local employers, reducing unnecessary barriers, and creating conditions for investment will help grow our jobs sector and strengthen Rialto’s overall economy for a much broader community.

Ana Gonzalez: Rialto has tremendous potential to strengthen its local economy by investing in small businesses, supporting local entrepreneurs, and attracting employers that provide quality jobs. As a community leader, member of the Rialto Chamber and with experience in nonprofit business management, I understand that economic development must benefit the broader community, not simply increase commercial activity or generate short-term revenue.

I would advocate for a more accessible and efficient permitting process, clear communication with business owners, and improved access to information about grants, financing, and other available resources. I would support partnerships between the city, local businesses, workforce development organizations, and educational institutions to help residents develop skills and connect with employment opportunities.

We should prioritize revitalizing commercial corridors (downtown area), supporting neighborhood-serving businesses, and creating welcoming public spaces that encourage residents to shop and invest locally. Attracting new businesses must go hand in hand with retaining existing ones, including helping entrepreneurs navigate city requirements and identifying barriers that prevent businesses from growing.

Economic development should promote good wages and safe working conditions. Through transparent decision-making, strategic investment, and meaningful community engagement, we can build an economy that supports local families, creates sustainable employment, and allows small businesses to thrive.

Carl Mayfield: I was raised in Rialto, and now I’m raising my own family here. I want residents to enjoy more shopping, dining, entertainment, and employment opportunities without having to leave our city.

Renaissance Marketplace demonstrates what quality commercial development can bring to Rialto. I want to build on that progress by attracting additional restaurants, grocery stores, retail, entertainment, healthcare services, and businesses offering sustainable employment.

I would advocate for a more business-friendly city hall by reviewing permitting timelines, eliminating unnecessary administrative barriers, and improving communication with prospective and existing businesses.

I also want to strengthen support for small businesses, including local entrepreneurs, food trucks, and home-based businesses, through clearer permitting processes, business-development resources, and opportunities to participate in community events.

I would encourage the city to actively market available commercial properties, engage prospective employers and strengthen partnerships with regional economic-development organizations.

Most importantly, economic development must benefit every part of Rialto, not just selected neighborhoods.

My vision is a city where businesses can thrive, residents can find opportunities close to home, and economic growth translates into a better quality of life for our families.

Ed Scott: Based on two current polls and my experience with residents, this is the most pressing issue! Cost of living affects everyone from gas prices, food and daily expenses. I am against any new taxes, fees or increasing existing ones! The City Council supported my motion to stop the 8% utility tax in 2025 through 2026. And I support stopping it all together or eliminating it. Gas prices must come down and current State taxes are extreme. I support importing fuel from other states and bring costs down. Rialto needs grocery competition bringing in other stores! We must find new ways to build affordable houses, by reducing fees and red tape along with smaller houses — we can do that!